Balancing your job, several gigs

Balance is key in the gig economy as the workload can get overwhelming especially if you are good at what you do and supply of that service is limited.

By Christine Kasemiire

There is a saying among certain people translated from local dialect; “I don’t turn down money, all money is money.”

The philosophy makes up the oxygen that combusts the gig economy.

The gig economy - a business world that primarily rests on a philosophy of you earn what you work for more or less meaning the more you work, the more you earn.

As is the norm with gigs; they are unpredictable and often have an expiry date.

So even with those golden-goose gigs, the need for a reliable income tomorrow forces people, predominantly the youth, to pile on gigs as they come.

With a work model that requires you to have a chunk pile of gigs to ensure you have a source of income tomorrow, ask yourself, when are they too many to handle? Should you turn them away when your hands are full?

Don’t bite off more than you can chew

Those are probably the questions that photographer Julius Mukisa (not really name) would have benefitted from during his budding career.

Swamped by a raft of photography gigs, Mukisa failed to deliver on the timelines that his employers had set.

Bad reviews from his clients quickly followed. Slowly but surely, the gigs started vanishing as fast as they were coming in.

He had already set a bad precedent for future potential customers.

Scale up your gigs

A lesson for Mukisa is that balance is key in the gig economy as they can get overwhelming especially if you are good at what you do and supply of that service is limited.

According to Mr Elijah Omageor, managing director Konnect initiatives, a financial services consultancy, one of the strengths which at the same time is a limitation of the gig economy is that most people sell personalised services.

“But for any specialised skill, your reputation is very critical. The moment you take on a lot more than you can do, it will affect the quality of your work and kill your reputation,” he says.

Omageor advises that scaling up a business beyond a single-handely run business is important for sustainability in the gig economy. It is important to build a network.

“You create a system around the business. Your reputation is good for attracting a business but if you can create a system that delivers that business regardless of your presence, that is a step to scaling up a sustainable business,” he advised.

While there might be skepticism amongst some employers at first on whether those delegated to the task will be up for it, it is your role through the acquired reputation to ensure work is delivered satisfactorily.

Price appropriately

Pricing gigs also matters. Whereas creating a network would mean creating jobs for others, it would also mean sharing revenue yet not everyone likes sharing.

The idea of “All money is money” is discarded at this point. Pricing of the gigs matters if scaling up the business is an unlikely move.

Mr Philip Kiryowa, a financial literacy trainer, says in that case; it is vital that one prices their services aptly.

“ You can also determine the price such that it is not overwhelming,” he notes.

Always balance and prioritise your work load. You need to evaluate the gigs to determine the fulcrum of your workload.

“Plan out your time to determine how much time you give to each gig. Keep in mind that you ought to prioritise the job or gig from which you source most of your clients,” he says.

You also need to be realistic to yourself.

“Have some introspection on how much you can efficiently take up,” Kiryowa notes.

Even more important than in a mainstream job, reputation, planning and strategy are very important for sustainability in the gig economy.

