Billions lie unclaimed as workers fail to update records

Ugandans may be unknowingly walking past small fortunes.

As of March 31, 2025, over Shs160 billion in retirement savings remains idle, money that rightfully belongs to workers or their beneficiaries but remains unclaimed due to poor record-keeping, legal hurdles, and a lack of awareness, according to the Uganda Retirement Benefits Regulatory Authority (URBRA).

Speaking to DM Money, Ms Ritah Nansasi, URBRA’s head of legal services, says this is money that could be transforming lives. Yet many people who save with retirement benefit schemes fail to update their records, nominate beneficiaries, or even designate a next of kin.



“When such a person dies, it becomes a struggle to determine who should rightfully receive their savings,” Ms Nansasi explains.

URBRA’s data reveal that 86 percent of the unclaimed money is held by the National Social Security Fund (NSSF), while the remaining 14 percent lies in occupational schemes.

In some cases, employers remit contributions without attaching employees’ names, leaving large sums in the “unallocated benefits” category. “Imagine an employer sends Shs100 million to the fund but does not specify who it is for,” Ms Nansasi says. “The money is there, but no one knows who it belongs to.”

The consequences are real: families who could use these funds to pay school fees, start businesses, or settle medical bills remain in hardship while their rightful money gathers dust.

Even when schemes publish lists of unclaimed benefits in newspapers, many names never appear due to incomplete records, and potential claimants simply remain unaware that money is waiting for them.

While men hold the larger share, reflecting their dominance in formal employment, both genders are guilty of neglecting to keep their retirement records current.

Ms Nansasi’s advice is clear: “Keep your records updated. Inform your scheme when you change jobs, get married, have children, or change beneficiaries. Keep all your documents, benefit statements, membership numbers, and employment contracts safe and accessible.”

Bigger systemic problem

While Ms Nansasi focuses on immediate causes, URBRA’s manager of Prudential Supervision, Mr Cosmas Senyonga, warns that the issue runs deeper and poses a risk to the entire retirement benefits sector.

“The primary objective of saving for retirement is to ensure people live a decent standard of living after they retire. Failure to reunite these benefits with their owners increases the risk of poverty in old age,” he says.

A recent URBRA study confirmed the scale of the crisis: over 4,500 members are linked to the unclaimed funds, with about 62 percent being men.

Many cannot be traced because they never updated their personal details, bank accounts, or mobile contacts. In other cases, families are unable to claim benefits without letters of administration, a legal process that can take months or even years.

Mr Senyonga points to another challenge: the lack of a centralised database linking all retirement accounts to a single identifier such as the National Identification Number (NIN).

“One person may have accounts in NSSF, an occupational scheme, and an informal sector scheme. Without a unified system, members may not even know they have money left in one of these accounts,” he explains.

The absence of a clear legal framework for handling unclaimed retirement benefits also leaves schemes holding idle money indefinitely.

“In other countries, there is a standard approach: trace the owner for a set period, say 10 years, and if they cannot be found, transfer the money to a central government-managed fund. If the owner later comes forward, they are paid from that fund.”

For Mr Senyonga, the message is as much about policy as it is about personal responsibility. “If we fail to identify, manage, and reunite members with their money, we undermine trust in the entire financial system. This is not just a retirement issue; it is a national economic concern.”

Beyond retirement benefits, Mr Senyonga highlights that unclaimed or dormant funds are a widespread challenge across Uganda’s financial sector.

He explains that this issue is not unique to pensions. “We see similar problems in banking, where people leave money in accounts they rarely use, and in mobile money wallets, where balances sit untouched for years.”

Such dormant funds accumulate significantly, draining personal wealth and complicating financial oversight.

“Mobile money has revolutionized how Ugandans transact, but it also means many small amounts of money remain forgotten in digital wallets,” he says. “Without clear policies and systems to address dormant funds, millions of shillings risk going unused, undermining financial inclusion efforts.”