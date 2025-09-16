Build wealth on a modest paycheque

Mercelina Atim, a young employee at one of Kampala’s startups, while seeking employment after school, had always dreamt of financial freedom.

Indeed, these are the same dreams most people had after studies - a well-paying job, a cozy office, and assistants. Huh! But in reality, life is different.

According to the Bank of Uganda’s Financial Capability Survey, only 1 percent of working Ugandans earn more than Shs1 million per month. This statistic highlights the challenges many employees face in achieving financial stability.

In fact, nearly half of working Ugandans earn less than Shs150,000 per month, while 49.2 percent earn below this threshold. The survey, conducted among 3,338 households across Uganda, also reveals a weak saving culture and low uptake of insurance and retirement plans.

The biblical principle of being in the world but not of it can be applied to the workplace. Atim mastered the word.

Despite earning a modest salary of less than Shs1 million per month, she was determined to save and invest wisely.

With the guidance and knowledge from financial experts, like Newton Buteraba, the chief executive officer at House of Wealth, Atim learned the importance of financial literacy and discipline.

Invest savings

Atim began by setting aside a portion of her salary each month, no matter how small. She invested in a diversified portfolio, including stocks and bonds, and gradually increased her contributions over time.

“I faced several challenges, including the static nature of my salary and the temptation to spend on unnecessary expenses. However, I remained focused on my goals and continued to save and invest,” she recalls.

As an employee, you are part of the employment world, but you don’t have to conform to the norms and behaviours of others. Instead, you can stand out by having a different mindset and approach.

“As an employee, it is not about how much you earn, but what you do with it that matters,” says Buteraba. “By saving and investing wisely, anyone can achieve financial freedom, regardless of their income level,” Buteraba says.

Overcoming obstacles

The biggest challenge for employees is the static nature of their salaries. Inflation and changing personal circumstances can erode the purchasing power of one’s salary over time.

However, experts say that by investing wisely and building multiple income streams, employees can overcome these challenges and achieve financial stability.

Years of disciplined saving and investing paid off for Atim. She achieved financial stability, paid off debts, and built a safety net. Today, she is a proud owner of a modest apartment and a small business, which generates additional Shs1 million income monthly.

“I’m living proof that financial freedom is possible, even on a modest salary,” says Atim, adding: “With the right mindset and strategy, anyone can achieve their financial goals and live a better life.”

Her advice to fellow employees is to start small, but start now.

“Every little bit counts, and consistency is key. Don’t be afraid to seek guidance from experts, and stay focused on your long-term goals,” Atim adds.

Just like Atim, John Ainembabazi, a 26-year-old young man working in one of the financial institutions in Uganda defied the odds by saving a significant portion of his modest paycheck of Shs800,000.

Through discipline and determination, Aine set aside a considerable amount of his income, which he used to purchase a second-generation motorcycle.

“This strategic investment has proven to be a game-changer in my life. I use the motorcycle to generate a side income through transportation services,” he shares.

Aine’s journey to saving and investing in a motorcycle was not an easy one. He had to make significant sacrifices, including adopting a strict eating habit of one meal a day, to maximise his savings.

Despite the challenges, Aine’s goal was clear: to create an additional source of income and improve his financial situation. After months of saving, he finally had enough money to purchase a motorcycle, which he has since used to offer transportation services to his community.

“Daily, I get Shs20,000. This side hustle has not only increased my earnings but also provided me with a sense of financial security and independence,” he shares.

Aine’s success story is a testament to the power of smart financial planning, discipline, and sacrifice. By saving from his modest paycheque, adopting a frugal lifestyle, and investing in a motorcycle, he has created a sustainable source of side income.

Aine and Atim’s experiences serve as an inspiration to others who may be struggling to make ends meet or looking for ways to improve their financial situation.

So then, how can one achieve financial success?

Employees can achieve financial success by having a clear financial plan, making smart financial decisions, and staying focused on their goals,” says Buteraba.

“It is not about how much you earn, but what you do with it that matters. By saving and investing wisely, employees can build wealth and achieve financial stability.”