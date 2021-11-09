Business must solve a pressing problem

Ms Claire Nanyanzi who has worked for 11 years has tried to start up investments without success.

“I usually use my savings to start business and employ one or two relatives. But the businesses do not live to see their second birthday,” Ms Nanyanzi laments.

She notes that lately, investing in anything has been hard because she is worried that her savings will be wasted.

She is devastated by the kind of people to employ since her current job takes most of her time, making it hard to manage the resources in her investment.

“I have tried three businesses but they have all failed. I do not know what leads to their closure,” she recounts.

Ms Nanyanzi like many others, invest in businesses that don’t break even. Some businesses have started after a layoff with the view of preserving their benefits as long as possible.

This forces you to start up a business using the little savings you had accumulated. Despite using the savings can they effectively be utilised and managed to sustain or expand the business?

On one fateful morning, the human resource manager told Ms Rosette Kansiime that she had been fired.

“As I prepared to go to work, I received a phone call from my former employees (HRM) saying there were some pending issues that needed to be sorted out and required me to step aside,” Ms Kansiime recalls.

On sharing the news with her husband, several questions popped up.

She quickly thought about a business idea she had been shelved for a while.

She got some of her savings to start the business. Business started.

Ms Kansiime was later called back at her job but turned it down.

In the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, management and mobilisation of resources for future investment is seemingly becoming difficult. A number of questions arise ranging from sourcing income and saving for investment.

Mr Davis Mugabe, assistant programmes manager, TechBuzz Hub, says arranging resources for investment is one thing and managing them is another.

He says each one has tried to either expand their business or invest in it. “But how can we save, invest and manage a business?”

Speaking during a virtual managing your resources for investment training recently, Mr Danstan Kisuule, chief executive officer of Young Savers Association Ventures Entrepreneurs (Y-Save) says starting a business and managing your investment is an individual effort.

“When people are told to invest, it all starts at the individual level and the mind-set. The most important thing is the idea and once you have acknowledged it (idea), you as the owner of the idea is the first human resource who does the actual work that is later passed on as succession planning,” Mr Kisuule says.

This is followed by capital. They tend to say that they have no capital but starting an investment begins with the individual’s mind-set.

He explains: “You must make it a habit to save. Each time you get some money, make it a point to save. Use your own savings to open up different savings accounts.”

Mr Kisuule recommends using a unit trust fund because it offers interest on a daily basis.Examples of unit trust include; Xeno, UAP, ICEA and Sanlam among others.

This will enable you grow your savings slowly.

Mr Kisuule, a civil engineer by profession, adds that managing resources for investment requires partnering.

“To achieve this successfully, there is need to carry out research to find out a number of different ways to accomplish the set task and enrich your understanding of the subject,” he explains.

In addition, there is a need to leverage on other people. These can be contacted to manage your business.

Laws of investment

Managing resources and investments requires one to follow the laws of investment.

According to Mr Kisuule, you must save consistently.

Secondly, you must look for investment. This must be something you are passionate about, meaning you can do it without being paid.

Thirdly, seek advice on things you are passionate about.

Fourth, never invest in unfamiliar business.

Fifth, avoid investments of ordinary people. Do not start an investment due to peer pressure because what might work for someone else might not work for you.

Mr Kisuule adds that the decision on what to invest in should be based on the investment matrix (a portion of the money you have in the business). In short, diversify your investment so that you do not put your eggs in one basket.

“If you have Shs20 million, your loans should not be above 70 per cent. If you are to invest in real estate, it should not go above 25 per cent and the money in bonds or shares should not exceed 5 per cent,” Mr Kisuule says.

You must keep monitoring your portfolio which must add up to 100 per cent.

In addition, start a business to meet a need or solve a problem.

People will always look for better, faster and smarter ways to accomplish everyday tasks. Therein lies an opportunity for entrepreneurs. So the biggest challenge for most founders is finding these pressing problems and matching them with the best solutions possible.