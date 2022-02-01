Prime

Can oil and gas unlock Uganda’s real estate fortunes?

An aerial view of Tilenga Industrial site in Bullisa. A recent visit to Hoima city offers a clue that real estate investors are setting up infrastructure for the long haul. PHOTO/PAUL MURUNGI

By  Paul Murungi

What you need to know:

Land prices appreciate. Oil contracts are expected to unlock huge capital for investors, and cause an uptick in real estate activities. The impact of oil is already being felt around the city with land appreciating by 50 percent each year.

It is no longer speculative, but only a matter of time for Uganda’s oil and gas sector to unlock the flow of petro-dollars into the real estate sector.

