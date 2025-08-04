Can the regional index fix East Africa’s liquidity problem?

If you want to build real wealth, you need leverage — a way to earn money without working every hour for it. A regular job provides security, but not growth.

That is why many people turn to owning businesses or buying shares. Yes, it is risky, but it also gives you a chance to earn more, even while you sleep. A salary alone rarely does that.

That is what capital markets are all about: people put their money together, invest in companies, the companies grow, and everyone benefits — either through higher share prices or dividends. It is meant to be a win-win.

But in Uganda, that system is not working well — mainly because of one big problem: liquidity.

There just aren’t enough people buying or selling company shares on the Uganda Securities Exchange (USE).

The USE chief executive officer, Paul Bwiso blames it on structure: “Institutional investors like pension funds, insurers, and asset managers dominate market volumes but hold shares long-term.”

That locks up the market. Retail investors can not get in. For example, National Social Security Fund (NSSF) took 52.75 percent of Airtel’s 2023 Initial Public Offering (IPO) and 43.3 percent of MTN’s offer. But NSSF does not trade much.

Uganda’s stock exchange trades only $5,000 a day — East Africa’s lowest. Kenya does $1.5 million daily.

“Our liquidity problem is systemic,” says Bwiso. “With institutions selling only when performance dips, there is no incentive to trade. It is a supply-demand imbalance — and it is structural.”

The promise

One big idea to fix East Africa’s stock market gaps is a regional index: the EAE20 Share Index.

It tracks the top five listed companies from each of the four major East African exchanges — Uganda, Kenya, Tanzania, and Rwanda — to give investors a clear, trusted benchmark.

Think of it like a “basket of stocks” — just like inflation is tracked through a basket of goods, the EAE20 offers a snapshot of East Africa’s strongest, most valuable companies.

Uganda’s picks: MTN Uganda, Airtel, Stanbic Bank, Bank of Baroda, and Qcil.

Rwanda: Bank of Kigali, MTN Rwanda, Bralirwa, Cimerwa, and I&M.

Kenya: Safaricom, Equity Bank, KCB, ABSA, and Coop Bank.

Tanzania: NMB, CRDB, Tanzania Breweries, Tanzania Cigarette, and Twiga Cement.

“These companies were selected for their size and stability,” says Sarah Mudahogora, a representative at the East African Securities Exchanges Association (EASEA). “They are the dominant players in their markets.”

Selection is based on four indicators — market cap (40 percent), volume traded (30 percent), number of deals (20 percent), and turnover (10 percent).

This opens the door to real products. With a working index in place, Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) and index funds can follow — both of which mirror the index and let investors buy into the top 20 companies in one move.

Beyond products, the index works as a benchmark. Fund managers claiming to invest in top regional firms can now be measured.

“If they consistently underperform the index, that is a red flag, something that holds them accountable while bringing in transparency,” says Dickson Ssembuya, the director of research and market development at the Capital Markets Authority (CMA).

For offshore investors, it acts like a weather gauge — rising values signal confidence while falling values raise caution.

Index power

Before the EAE20 Index, each East African exchange had its own tracker — the Nairobi Securities Exchange20 (NSE20) in Kenya, the Rwanda Stock Exchange (RSE) Index in Rwanda, the local and the All-Share indices in Uganda and Tanzania. These were useful, but only locally.

The EAE20 changes that. It gives investors a regional view, allowing them to track performance across the top 20 companies in East Africa in one place.

Now, instead of watching Safaricom or MTN Uganda in isolation, you see the big picture — a sectoral, cross-border lens on market trends.

The index also acts as an economic diagnostic tool. If it dips, the question is: Why? Is it inflation? A currency pressure? A sector slump? That is what a well-built index offers — insight.

But the real power of the EAE20 lies in what it enables: ETFs.

An ETF is a pooled investment that mirrors an index. A fund manager buys the actual stocks (say, 30 percent MTN, 25 percent Safaricom, 10 percent Equity Bank), bundles them into a fund, and then sells units to the public on a stock exchange.

For investors, it’s simple. You don’t need to pick individual stocks. You buy ETF units, and the fund manager handles everything — from balancing the portfolio to swapping out underperformers.

If one company stops paying dividends, it is replaced. If a better-performing firm rises, it joins the basket.

“ETFs let you invest in performance without needing to be an expert,” says Bwiso, who is also the acting chairman of EASEA.

Uganda is already moving. Step one was building the index. Step two is creating the ETF. The USE is now engaging fund managers, custodians, and sponsors to design it — with a local version first, and a regional, cross-listed version to follow.

“It takes coordination,” Bwiso says, “but the vision is clear: a local ETF now, then a cross-listed one that trades across all four markets.”

Globally, ETFs have democratised investing — especially in the U.S., where they are a core part of retail and institutional portfolios. They offer diversification, access, and — crucially — liquidity.

Market makers keep the market active by buying and selling securities such as shares and ETFs.

But in Uganda, this has been hard. There aren’t enough products to trade. Even NSSF once wanted to help — but with so few securities, it has not worked.

A regional EAE20 ETF could help. It would spread risk across countries, sectors, and currencies. The idea is that if Uganda’s market dips but Tanzania’s rises, the fund balances out. A good fund manager adjusts holdings to protect value.

To keep it credible, data is king. The EASEA Secretariat tracks every trade across all 20 companies daily.

After each trading day, they compile data from the USE, the NSE, the RSE, and the Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE) to update the index.

And it is not static. Every six months, the index is reviewed.

“It is like football,” says Musinguzi. “You can be promoted or dropped depending on performance — based on your market cap, volume, trades, and turnover.”

The goal is to make East African capital markets easier to read, easier to invest in, and stronger through integration.

Structural problem

Uganda’s proposed EAE20-linked ETF sounds promising. Like the S&P 500, it would be passively managed, using a computer to track a basket of top stocks — no fund managers, no daily trades.

But Uganda is not the U.S. That model assumes deep, liquid markets. Uganda’s are still shallow.

Many stocks on the USE rarely trade. The free float — the shares available for trading — is limited. That is a big problem for an ETF. Even if it tracks a well-designed index, the fund manager may struggle to buy or sell the actual shares behind it.

Take Stanbic or Bank of Baroda. If the ETF needs to hold 5 percent of either to match the index, can it buy that amount without driving up the price? Unlikely. The demand from the ETF alone could distort prices in a shallow market.

If the ETF can’t match the index — due to illiquidity — then it loses its purpose. It becomes symbolic rather than functional because investors expect ETFs to closely follow the index, both in composition and performance.

Then there is the incentive problem. ETFs charge low fees — often below 1 percent — because they simply follow an index without active management. But launching an ETF isn’t cheap. It requires regulatory approvals, detailed disclosures, and ongoing reporting.

By comparison, unit trusts charge around 2 percent, giving fund managers better profits since they actively manage the investments.

So, while ETFs seem great for investors because of lower fees, they are harder to develop and relatively less profitable for fund managers — especially in a market with low trading volumes.

Price is also a big hurdle. If the ETF includes Uganda’s biggest companies, one unit might cost over Shs500, which many small investors can not afford.

“You will have a product that never trades,” warns Andrew Mwiima, a financial markets consultant.

Yes, units can be split — but that creates friction. Brokers need to update systems. Registrars face accounting headaches, and new investors may get confused.

Fractional investing — where someone buys part of a unit — could fix this. But Uganda doesn’t have the technology or regulation for that yet.

The result? A product which institutions might adopt but retail investors might skip it.

“It depends on who your target market is,” says Musinguzi. “That one decision shapes everything — pricing, design, even whether it succeeds.”

Even if demand grows, liquidity is still the elephant in the room. If the stocks inside the ETF don’t trade often, the ETF itself can’t trade cleanly. It becomes hard to price, hard to trust, and easy to ignore.

Yet the upside is real.

Simon Mwebaze, managing director at Cornerstone Asset Managers, sees potential: “It will open our market, drive price discovery, and force better investor questions.”

“It could also inspire more listings and bring in new capital. If it works, banks and large firms could raise money more cheaply. It is a strong market signal,” he adds.

But that only happens if the ecosystem is ready — not just the product – from things like liquidity, clearer incentives, new infrastructure, and aligned partners.

The cross-listing problem

Stock exchanges across East Africa are backing the EAE20 Index — not only for its market insights but for what it could unlock: truly seamless cross-border listings.

For years, the biggest obstacle has not been ambition — it has been structure. The Common Market Protocol (2016) promises the free movement of securities, but in practice, there is a catch: issuers must cross-list.

Without that step, a company’s shares remain locked in their home exchange. Investors in other countries might want to buy — but they face hurdles like currency conversions, duplicate accounts, and clunky transfers.

“We want to solve this from a product perspective,” says David Wainaina, the chief operations officer at the NSE.





David Wainaina, the chief operations officer at the Nairobi Securities Exchange. PHOTO/FILE

“That is why we say this index must evolve into a cross-listed regional ETF. It links the region through the product itself.”

A parallel technology push is underway. Wainaina says regional bourses are building a shared platform: “From your phone, you will be able to monitor any market. One interface, four exchanges, real-time data.”

But Wainaina knows that technology alone will not fix policy. Companies must still choose to cross-list — and the process is far from seamless.

Disclosures, timelines, and approvals vary across countries, prospectuses don’t always align, and legal interpretations differ.

There are bright spots already. Bank of Kigali is one example of a successful cross-listing. Umeme as well when it listed in Nairobi.

But the system is patchy, and that gap affects real investors.

Ugandans heavily bought into Safaricom’s IPO — even though it wasn’t cross-listed. If it had been, they could’ve purchased shares via the USE directly, avoiding forex losses and extra brokerage steps.

The reverse also holds: Stanbic Uganda’s IPO attracted Kenyan buyers. Cross-listing would have made it smoother, cheaper, and more liquid on both sides.

“We are trying to bring that efficiency to every investor,” says Bwiso. “The technology is there. We have tested dashboard links — in Uganda, you could view Dar es Salaam’s market, and vice versa.”

That visibility matters: more data, better choices, and smarter risk.

But this isn’t just an East African story. These efforts feed into the African Exchanges Linkage Project (AELP) — a broader plan under the African Securities Exchanges Association (ASEA) to connect markets across the continent.

Here is how it works: a Ugandan investor interested in a JSE-listed stock places an order via a local broker — say Dyer & Blair Uganda — who partners with a South African broker. The trade settles locally in Ugandan shillings, and the shares show up in the Ugandan central securities depository.

“We have seen trades between Egypt and Nairobi,” Wainaina says. “The technology is there. The next step is scaling it.”

But he is clear about the real problem: settlement — the step where money and shares are exchanged after a trade.

It is needed to complete the deal. But in East Africa, if you buy a cross-listed share, the systems don’t always talk to each other.

“We need more cross-listings and better links, so trades settle in the same system,” Wainaina says. “That is the missing piece.”