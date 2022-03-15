Can your business win oil contracts?

Georgina Kirabo.  Photo / Courtesy

By  Guest Writer

What you need to know:

  • Do not wait for tenders and bids to be advertised but have this ready for submission whenever it is required. The national content plan should address aspects such as the number of Ugandans you employ, the number of Ugandans in the management team, training opportunities and internships for fresh graduates, research initiatives to transfer knowledge and technology to Ugandan companies.

The Government has developed policies that the licensed oil companies and their service providers must meet to ensure Ugandan citizens and businesses benefit from the oil and gas sector. This is what has come to be known as national content. Our national content is mainly concerned with three things: employment of Ugandans, building capacity of Ugandan citizens and businesses, and skills and technology transfer.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.