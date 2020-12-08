Covid-19 vaccine: What it portends for Uganda’s economy

Vaccine trial. As the global development takes shape, the Health Ministry has put the country on notice regarding the first Covid-19 vaccine clinical trials.

The race for a Coronavirus disease (Covid-19) vaccine is gaining momentum with the United Kingdom being the first country to approve a vaccine by Pfizer.

As the global development takes shape, another interesting initiative that is in line with the global efforts is happening in Uganda. The Health Ministry has already put the country on notice regarding the first Covid-19 vaccine clinical trials.

Although there is a new requirement by the Uganda National Council of Science and Technology and the National Drug Authority for the Uganda Virus Research Institute (UVRI) to submit another protocol, nothing has changed in terms of focus and determination to develop a safe and effective Covid-19 vaccine.

Of course, this new requirement by the two industry prefects, which among other things entails more or even new Information and templates for writing a vaccine administration order, also called a protocol, has an implication on the timelines by which the clinical trials should be conducted.

Initially, it was thought that by December, the trials would be in high gear, until the new requirement to submit a new protocol for the trials occurred. This was due to changes in dosage of the vaccine which was developed by UVRI partner—Imperial College London, based in United Kingdom (UK).

Once the modification of the protocol is done with and approved by the committee, the trials will be back on track with focus to ascertain the safety of the vaccine and its immunogenicity—ability to induce response.

Should this development be pulled off sooner, then UVRI partnership with the UK based Imperial College London could be the first to start the Covid-19 vaccine trial in the country.

With the developments at the global level, there is reason to remain hopeful and positive.

For example, the vaccine developed by the University of Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine stops 70 per cent of people developing Covid-19 symptoms. Depending on how you look at it, this can be positive or negative news, considering the toll the pandemic is taking on health, livelihoods and the economies around the world.

Vaccines by Pfizer/BioNtech and Moderna, according to the companies involved, show considerably higher rates of protection, currently at 95 per cent. But for a country like Uganda, the Oxford jab maybe preferable, given that it is far cheaper, easier to store and transport wherever and whenever the need arises.

Other vaccines

According to World Health Organisation (WHO) and information from the respective companies as well as BBC, indicates that data on the Russian Sputnik V vaccine, which works like the Oxford one, is 92 per cent efficient.

Janssen’s trial is recruiting 6,000 people across the UK, in a total of 30,000 volunteers worldwide, to see if two jabs give stronger and longer-lasting immunity than one.

Wuhan Institute of Biological Products and Sinopharm in China, and Russia’s Gamaleya Research Institute are all in final testing. However, a trial in Brazil for a drug developed by the Chinese firm Sinovac was suspended after a “severe adverse incident” - believed to be a volunteer’s death.

The economy

Already, the economy has been battered by the Covid-19 pandemic and is crying out for an end to this disruption. According to Dr Henry Mwebesa, the Director General, Health Services at the Ministry of Health, it is now possible to register between 200 and 250 cases per day on average. The situation, he says, among other things, has been worsened by the indiscipline which explains violation of the Standard Operating Procedures.

This has been worsened by some election crowds and processions ahead of the forth coming general election in January 2021. Without a vaccine readily available, Dr Mwebesa is concerned that the medical facility will be overwhelmed resulting into catastrophic results.

According to an International Labour Organisaton (ILO) report titled: Covid-19 and world of work: Impacts and responses, globally, the crisis has already transformed into an economic and labour market shock, impacting not only supply (production of goods and services) but also demand (consumption and investment).

Disruptions to production, initially in Asia, have now spread to supply chains across the world. All businesses, regardless of size, are facing serious challenges, especially those in the aviation, tourism and hospitality industries, with a real threat of significant declines in revenue, insolvencies and job losses in specific sectors.

Consumers in many economies are unable or reluctant to purchase goods and services. Given the current environment of uncertainty, enterprises are likely to delay investments, purchases of goods and the hiring of workers.

Back at the domestic level—in Uganda, sustaining business operations is proving difficult for some Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs).

Even with the partial lifting of the lockdown, the effects of pandemic containment measures such as border closures and quarantine measures, is still taking a toll on livelihoods and the economy.

Transport costs had since doubled, making it difficult for many workers to move to their places of work or carry out their jobs, which has knock-on effects on incomes, for both formal and informal as well as casually-employed workers.

According to a report authored by the Tourism Ministry, the hotel sub-sector has lost a trillion shillings in the period between March and June, thanks to the Covid-19 lockdown that has restricted access to the facilities. The report further noted that by next month the hotel industry would have lost nearly Shs2 trillion.

So far, economic sectors such as manufacturing, construction, tourism, hotels, trade, transport and generally the services sector, all of which provides massive employment and revenues to the national kitty, are experiencing slowdown, with the Bank of Uganda director research, Dr Adam Mugume, predicting that the economy will contract by negative 3 per cent before it begins to recover again.

State House records as presented by President Museveni indicate that the country has lost $1.6 billion (about Shs6 trillion) from tourism, noting that there is nothing that can be done about it, thanks to Covid-19.

Regarding remittances from Ugandans living abroad, Mr Museveni noted that the country could lose $1.3 billion (about Shs4.9 trillion).

As if that is not bad enough, Uganda Revenue Authority even after registering a surplus in the half year, fear that the story may be different in the next quarter of the second half of the revenue collection calendar, unless the Covid-19 constrained situation takes a turn for the better.

The result of the Economic Policy Research Centre (EPRC)’s survey, examining the effect of the risk presented by Covid-19 pandemic on Uganda’s businesses indicates that that small and medium businesses experienced the largest effects of the risk associated due to inability to cope with containment measures that was worsened by the total lockdown earlier in the year.

With respect to the future outlook, the major concerns highlighted by businesses--in the event that the Covid-19 situation persists for more than six months--relate to reduced product demand and potential inability to meet costs of operations.

The report projects that if Covid-19 persists for the next six months, about 3.8 million workers would lose their jobs temporarily while 0.6 million would lose their employment.

Experts

The economy is likely to contract by negative 0.3 per cent, according to International Monetary Fund (IMF) and globally by negative 4.4 per cent.

The research fellow with Economic Policy Research Centre (EPRC), Corti Paul Lakuma, notes that should the discovery of Covid-19 vaccine happen as anticipated in the coming months - it will be the game changer guaranteeing a return to the normal way of life, with the economy being one of the largest beneficiaries.

He says: “This will enable sectors such as entertainment [music, cinema and concerts], education, tourism and gyms to open full scale. It will also spawn a new market for preservatives [to keep the vaccine in good condition] and container [to carry the vaccine].

Dr Mugume in an interview with the NTV business last week noted that with rapid falling of remittances and contraction of the services sector as a result of the pandemic pressures and containment measures, the permanent prescription lies in the discovery and availability of a vaccine such as the one being develop by the Oxford University. If this happens, it will be good news for both the domestic and global economy.