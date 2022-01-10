Creatives, talented artistes in dire need of financial support

Seated among other factories in Industrial area, Bugolobi, is a haven for creatives.

Colourfully designed with art- an invitation into the world of talented artisans, the haven is filled with craft makers, product designers, writers and other artists from all walks of life.

‘MoTIV’ embodies an avowal to the importance of the creative industry.

However, it is not a bed of roses.

Ms Ritah Ayebare, founder of crafting around256, a business dealing in crochet accessories and apparel, says the last two years have been the most challenging for creatives.

“The impact of Covid-19 pandemic hit every creative hard and the majority remained without a source of income to sustain their businesses,” Ms Ayebare laments.

But Ms Ayebare is optimistic that much can be done to improve the creative sector and help their businesses recover.

“I appeal to the key players within the creative industry for more funding to revive and explore new business opportunities, increase market access, skilling and incorporating innovation into creativity. These will diversify and build resilience within the sector,” she adds.

These sentiments about the potential of the creative industry are shared by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) and MoTIV.

A report by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) indicates that cultural and creative industries generate annual global revenues of $2,250 billion, nearly 30 million jobs worldwide and employ more people aged 15−29 than any other sector.

The cultural and creative industry in Uganda directly contributes to accelerated economic growth, job creation, tourism export earnings, and social inclusion.

The UNESCO report cites challenges affecting the growth of the creative industry such as; inadequate policy environment including the infrastructural support, inadequate professional capacity in the sector to produce quality products and services with few players in the sector lacking formal training have a lot to do with the lag in the sector.

“There is limited awareness of the importance of the culture and creative economy in general, not to mention the disintegration within the sector are all to blame. All these issues have only increased in magnitude since the advent of the Covid-19 pandemic that has seen the industry regress significantly,” reads the report in part.

In 2019, the UN General Assembly declared 2021 the “International Year of the Creative Economy for Sustainable Development” with the aim to promote sustainable and inclusive growth within the sector among its member states which Uganda is part of.

This meant that it was time to fully recognize the creative economy’s role in providing decent work, supporting entrepreneurship, stimulating innovation and reducing poverty.

For Uganda to attain the 2040 agenda, investing in the creative industry is critical for the transformation of any economy because creativity allows us to cope and adjust to all kinds of disruptive change.

Things fall apart

During the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development Creative Economy Programme head, Marisa Henderson, said when the resolution to make 2021 the International Year of the Creative Economy for Sustainable Development was being negotiated and approved in 2019, no one could have anticipated that the intervening year would hold a status quo-shattering pandemic.

“We need creative thinking, innovation and problem-solving to imagine ourselves out of the challenges of inequality and vulnerability that we face daily. The creative industries, the lifeblood of the creative economy, is well placed to help,” Henderson says.

To avert the situation and commemorate the International Year of the Creative Economy for sustainable Development draws to a close, MoTIV organised engagements with key players within the creative industry to find mechanisms on how to re- build a resilient and sustainable creative industry in Uganda that can contribute to socio-economic transformation in the country.

An Africa-wide survey of the economic impact of Covid-19 on cultural industries Associate Professor from University of Kishansa Rabia Nzeza indicates Uganda lost $134,360 in the second quarter of 2020. Many creatives are still out of touch with their markets and audiences.

“Artists especially musicians, do not have money,” Asiyat Gamba, a young female musician from Mbarara, performing under the stage name “One Blood” says.

Prior to the pandemic, Gamba performed at concerts every Friday and took home between Shs300,00-Shs500,000. At least once every month, she performed at large concerts earning Shs1 ,million.

Gamba says the sustained ban on recreational events in 2021 has sunk artistes in deeper financial trouble.

“These creatives continue to pay studio fees to record music, pay promotion fees for their art but do not make returns on their investment. 2021 has been mostly spent on working on her visibility and relevance to the public through promoting herself on WhatsApp and Youtube so that her name does not fade off the musical map,’ she explains.

Gamba appeals to the government to lift the ban on concerts and enforce the COVID-19 Standard Operating Procedures.

“At least, let them give us a limit of people to host for the concert and let them ensure we wear masks,” she implores.

She adds that whereas in Kampala big corporate companies are partnering with music recording companies like Swangz Avenue to host artists for online concerts.

While these initiatives are great, she feels that Western Uganda where she hails from, and other regions have been left behind. Gamba’s song, “Amate” which is doing fairly well on Youtube, is affirming to her that digital platforms can enable creatives to earn a living.

Regaining momentum

Eugene Kavuma, MoTIV Community Manager, says creatives lack opportunities to collaborate as a result of restrictions.

“This has affected the quality and quantity of creative work. Amidst all this, MoTIV has led a wave of change out of the crisis by providing Omwoleso, an offline and online marketplace where creatives can set up their own shops while eliminating the hassle of securing individual payment systems and platforms for themselves,” Kavuma says.

Up to 55 visual artists have been able to showcase their work through the Art Salon. Training programmes such as the Creative Business Academy are honing the skillset of creatives as well as helping them to restructure their businesses to thrive in the current situation.

The recent traction from the international community is to many a reaffirmation that Uganda needs to develop relevant regulatory policies, increase both private and public investment in the sector as well as support adoption of digital technologies.

Out of 69 institutions nominated, MoTIV emerged winner of the UNESCO–Bangladesh BangabandhuSheikh Mujibur Rahman International Prize for the Creative Economy.

The award recognises creative institutions globally for their outstanding initiative to promote the engagement of young people within the creative and cultural industries.

To encourage resilience within the creative sector, Japheth Kawanguzi MoTIV Team Lead, says Uganda’s creative industry consists of talented makers who are looking for opportunities and platforms to be able to turn their ideas and skills into products and sustainable businesses.