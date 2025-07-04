Cut deficit, tighten spending, says IMF

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has advised Uganda to reduce its budget deficit by raising more money through local taxes and cutting back on low-priority government spending.

The Finance Ministry said recently that the budget deficit is estimated at 7.6 percent of Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

The Ugandan government continues to experience an increase in public expenditure being financed by borrowing domestically and externally, which results in debt repayments.

The IMF resident representative in Uganda, Dr Walker Sébastien told DM Money in an interview after presenting the regional economic outlook for Sub-Saharan Africa in Kampala, that fiscal policy should focus on reducing the budget deficit, both by increasing efforts to mobilise domestic revenues and containing low-priority current spending.

“This would free up more resources to increase social spending,” he said.

In the spirit of how Uganda’s development can be strengthened in the short and medium term? Dr Walker explained that in the short term, Uganda needs to improve its public financial management to reduce reliance on supplementary budgets and to be more ambitious concerning domestic revenue mobilisation, notably by reducing tax expenditures.

In the medium term, he says higher social spending to improve Uganda’s human capital and better infrastructure would contribute to higher and more inclusive growth and Uganda’s progress towards the Sustainable Development Goals.

“Uganda also needs to strengthen governance through better enforcement of its anti-corruption framework, improve its business environment, and enhance regional trade integration. Oil revenues should be managed by the framework that the authorities have developed with IMF support,” he said.

Monetary policy has been effective in keeping inflation close to its target. As the risks of higher inflation recede, there is room for the Bank of Uganda (BoU) to gradually lower the Central Bank Rate while maintaining a flexible exchange rate. It is also important for monetary policy to remain agile in the face of high global uncertainty.

“Uganda’s economic growth remains strong and core inflation is below the Bank of Uganda’s 5 percent target, while the BoU’s foreign exchange reserves have been on the rise. The main challenge comes from the widening budget deficit, while interest costs already exceed 30 percent of revenues. High government borrowing is also crowding out credit to the private sector,” he said.

A client consults with the URA employee in Old Kampala about a TIN number. PHOTO/FILE

Speaking about the likely immediate effects on Uganda’s economy, in the area of commodities and finance, the effect of subdued commodity prices is mixed for Uganda.

“Lower coffee prices will be negative for the country’s exports, while lower oil prices will reduce the import bill, other things being equal. An overall assessment will come in our next Article IV report,”Dr Walker said.

Dr Walker said tighter global financial conditions mean that high borrowing costs will likely be sustained for longer, including for Uganda.

On the economic outlook, Dr Walker said the IMF projects that Uganda’s real GDP will grow at 6.2 percent per year both in FY2024/25 and FY2025/26.

Against the heightened volatility of asset prices, the April 2025 global financial stability report assesses that global financial stability risks have increased significantly, primarily due to the tightening of global financial conditions.

According to the IMF’s Growth-at-Risk model, macro-financial downside risks to growth have increased meaningfully.

“Our assessment of elevated financial stability risks is supported by three key forward-looking vulnerabilities,” the IMF said in its April 2025 Global Financial Stability report.

Despite the recent turmoil in markets, valuations remain high in some key segments of equity and corporate bond markets. This means that readjustments in valuations could go further if the outlook were to deteriorate. Economic policy uncertainty remains high, and some macroeconomic indicators have surprised to the downside, making corrections of asset prices more likely.

The IMF says the downside asset price movements could impact emerging markets. Their currencies and stock prices have already depreciated due to weakening growth prospects. With investors increasingly expecting emerging market Central Banks to ease, the expected carry trade returns have fallen, raising the likelihood of capital outflows.

In frontier economies, although market conditions have been improving, high levels of yields could expose countries to refinancing risks in an environment where sizable amounts of debt are coming due.

Secondly, the IMF says further turbulence could descend upon sovereign bond markets, especially in jurisdictions where government debt levels are high. For instance, popular leveraged cash-futures basis trades in core sovereign bond markets and leveraged carry trades in swap markets could unwind and challenge market liquidity. Emerging market economies are facing the highest real financing costs in a decade and may need to refinance their debt and fund fiscal spending at higher costs.

Dr Elizabeth Kasekende, the director of monetary policy and economic research at Bank of Uganda, said challenges facing SSA include uncertainty from shifting US trade policy and tariffs, external shocks: commodity prices, geopolitical tensions, and depreciation pressures across many SSA currencies, reduced donor support and aid inflows plus tight global financial conditions.

“In terms of policy priorities, Uganda must maintain prudent fiscal and monetary policies, enhance domestic revenue mobilisation and efficient government spending. It must also build foreign exchange reserve buffers and maintain exchange rate flexibility while deepening regional integration,” she said.

Dr Kasekende said the Bank of Uganda is rebuilding the country’s foreign exchange to mitigate the global shocks.