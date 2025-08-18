Cybersecurity: The backbone of Uganda’s digital growth

Every day, our service centres and call lines receive countless reports from customers who have fallen victim to fraud. People tricked into sharing their PINs. Others lured into clicking fake links. Mobile money stolen. Identities compromised. These are not isolated cases; they are happening across the country, and they are growing in scale and sophistication.

And the effect is deeper than just lost funds, it is lost trust.

I have met people who refuse to use online banking or shop on the internet. Not because they don’t see the convenience, but because they are afraid. They have seen so many stories of scams or been victims themselves. This fear is quietly undermining Uganda’s digital agenda because no matter how advanced our platforms become, they can only thrive if people trust them enough to use them.

Cybercrime is not a future threat. It is a present crisis. If we don’t address it head-on, we risk stalling the very progress we’ve worked so hard to achieve.

I was recently part of the fifth Annual CEO Cybersecurity Breakfast hosted by the Uganda Communications Commission. The theme, “The CEO’s strategic edge: Bridging past wins with future cyber visions”, was a reminder that cybersecurity is no longer a backroom technical issue. It is a boardroom issue. A national priority. A personal responsibility.

Uganda’s digital economy is expanding rapidly. Fintech is booming. Mobile connectivity is everywhere. People can now pay bills, access credit, learn online, or consult doctors through their phones. But as we digitise more of our services, we also increase our exposure to digital threats.

These threats are no longer simple website hacks or stolen passwords. We are seeing Artificial Intelligence (AI)-powered scams, deepfake impersonations, and sophisticated social engineering. It only takes one overlooked software update or one compromised vendor for an entire service to be brought down.

For sectors like telecom and fintech, which are the backbone of Uganda’s digital growth, this is a major risk. One breach in a mobile money platform can affect millions of people. Once trust in digital systems is lost, it is incredibly difficult to regain.

That is why cybersecurity must be embedded into everything we do not just IT operations, but product development, customer support, and corporate governance. Leaders must treat cybersecurity with the same urgency they give to finance, compliance, and risk.

More importantly, we can not do it alone. Cyber threats do not respect company boundaries. Hackers exploit weaknesses wherever they find them, whether it is in a supplier, a partner platform, or a public network. This demands stronger cross-sector collaboration.

A woman works in a dark server room. Cybercrime is a present crisis. SHUTTERSTOCK

Government, telecoms, banks, fintechs, and startups must align under a shared, national cybersecurity strategy. We have seen good progress through public-private dialogues and some regulatory reforms, but we need a more coordinated, well-funded, and action-driven approach.

One of our most pressing challenges is talent. Uganda simply does not have enough trained cybersecurity professionals. We need to invest heavily in local skills development, university programmes, professional certifications, mentorships, and industry-academia partnerships, to build a strong, future-ready cybersecurity workforce.

Because the pace of technology won’t slow down. With 5G, AI, and digitised public services rolling out across the country, the threat landscape will only grow more complex. If we are not proactive, we shall be playing catch-up, and that is a dangerous place to be.

At the heart of it all is trust. People will only continue using digital platforms if they trust them. Trust is built on one foundation: security.

Cybersecurity is not optional. It is the infrastructure beneath our digital future. We need to invest in it, prioritise it, and protect it, because everything else depends on it.