Demystifying blockchain 

As we watch as ElSalvador, a small country in SouthAmerica shape the narrative as the first country that made a new cryptocurrency part of the legal tender acceptable in its country, we naturally think closer to home. What does bitcoin or blockchain mean for us?

Bitcoin is sometimes referred to as digital gold and current commodities like crude oil, soy beans and wheat are economic goods because they are scarce. Since they don’t naturally occur everywhere, they are inherently valuable. These commodity currencies are part of the imports and exports of all countries.

Cryptographic systems

One of the underlying values of this network is to work where there is no trust. Cryptographic systems use a model of three parties, the two parties transacting and a third party who is either a passively eavesdropping or actively maliciously trying to intercept the genuine transaction.

How do you verify something without a custodian that you can trust? You make the system transparent. The blockchain is a list of all these transactions on one common channel that interested parties subscribe too, similar to publishing adverts in a local newspaper.

Who confirms these transactions on the blockchain and why should they be considered trustworthy?

There is a thriving agribusiness ecosystem, someone plants the crops, sometimes they sell it directly or someone sells it to the agroprocessors on their behalf and the agroprocesors export the processed goods to markets abroad.

An invisible chain of people depending on each other without really interacting with each other, that is how consensus works, it is profitable for things to work this way and it discourages bad actors because it would be too expensive to mess up this ecosystem.

Using bitcoin

Miners confirm transactions because they are rewarded with bitcoin. Miners have equipment that is used to run the software that creates bitcoin and confirm transactions and agree on the order of transactions.

Your phone or computer uses energy stored in a battery from electricity to run tasks such as sending emails or chat messages. This special mining equipment uses its energy to create bitcoin and confirm transactions.

Bitcoin is created when this mining software uses energy stored in its battery to solve a mathematical problem.

There are various types of cryptology, which comes from the Greek word, kryptós that means secret or hidden, and the study of secure communications.

Solving mathematics

Mining software solves mathematical functions that are very easy to calculate but extremely hard to reverse to discover the individual variables that created the function in the first place. You must dedicate a lot of energy to discover them, which is why they are secure and why bitcoin is considered secure.

Anyone, anywhere can participate in this network. All these bitcoin transactions on the bitcoin blockchain can be seen on a website or a mobile application from the beginning of the network in 2009. There are now several cryptocurrencies and blockchains available as well.