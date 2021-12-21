Did you know that Christmas is also about tax?

The birth of Jesus in Bethlehem was as a result of a tax decree. Tax laws and decrees should be complied with just like Mary and Joseph did), Crystal Kabajwara writes.

“And it came to pass in those days, that there went out a decree from Caeser Augustus, that all the world should be taxed. And all went to be taxed, everyone into his own city. Joseph also went up from Galilee, out of the city of Nazareth, into Judea, unto the city of David, which is called Bethlehem; to be taxed with Mary his espoused wife being great with child. And so it was, that, while they were there, the days were accomplished that she should be delivered. She brought forth her firstborn son, and wrapped him in swaddling clothes, and laid him in a manger; because there was no room for them in the inn,” (Luke 2:1-7, KJV).

