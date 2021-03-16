Do’s, don’ts of doing business as a couple

The close relationship, shared goals and unwavering support they have together often make entrepreneurship seem like a natural fit, Dorothy Nakaweesi writes.

By Dorothy Nakaweesi More by this Author

Though starting a business with your partner might seem like a bad idea to some couples, for others, it has actually worked.

When two people become one- ideally means a sacred union between a man, woman, and God. So would you consider doing business with your spouse? If yes, how exactly can you succeed at this?

If one of you is involved in business, it does no harm to introduce your spouse into your circle.

This, not only does it strengthens your oneness but will help you develop as a family.

Involving your spouse into your business in the event that one of you has crossed to the other world, (God forbid) might simplify the continuity of the business.

There’s an old cliché that you should not mix business with pleasure, as one aspect is surely bound to fail or both.

Advertisement

Many couples have worked it out and their businesses have prospered because when one partner deviates, the other is around to correct the other especially in decision making.

Mr Elijah Omagor a business coach and his wife Ritah Omagor have been married for the last 13 years.

They have a consultancy called Connect Initiative managed by Omagor and a bakery dubbed as ‘Sought after Confectionary’ managed by the wife.

Sharing their experience with Prosper Magazine, Mr Omagor admits that the success of their businesses is because they are both involved and work together.

“Besides planning and executing the businesses together, we have similar networks of people it has helped us to grow our businesses,” Omagor shared.

Just like the Omagors, the pandemic has seen a number of home businesses mushroom and these are managed by the wife and husband.

But starting a business is one thing and keeping it running is another.

Scaling it to something bigger can be a challenge with taking orders, engaging the clients, managing the delivery, sorting the books and paperwork can be challenging.

It would seem reasonable then that having a business partner with the same stakes would ease the running of the business easier after all you both live under the same roof and have the same investment in the business’ success.

Mr Patrick Bitature, a businessman and entrepreneursays, doing business with your spouse is a good thing as one’s ideas compliment the other.

“I was very fortunate and did well with my wife as a partner. We agreed to disagree with decorum and politely whenever we had to. But most of the time we were ok as a team. It takes patience and compassion.”

So, there are some things you have got to agree on to successfully operate a business as a couple.

Set common goals

Ms Lynda Nabayiinda Were –a co-founder of Ascenify Uganda Ltd-a Management and consulting firm says: “Make sure you are both ready and on the same page in terms of goals and expectations; financial goals both short and long term, capacity/scaling up, branding and marketing.”

For this to work, you also need a bit of Emotional Intelligence. You must be self-aware as an individual, learn how to manage your emotions, learn the other person well and be aware about your differences.

Importantly, play to your differing strengths. “Yes, the man is the head of the home. But can he be the chief executive officer of the company? Is he a better head of marketing or best at HR while the wife is good with numbers?” Ms Nabayinda elaborates.

Ms Nabayiinda shares that an advantage to having a spouse in the business is that you can each take care of tasks that you’re best at.

“Dividing responsibilities can also help you avoid the conflict of you both trying to do the same thing, but having differing ideas on how it should be done,” she adds.

Set clear rules of operation.

“Do not interfere in their domain unnecessarily,” Nabayiinda warns.

It is very important no to be afraid to involve a trusted third party to help with the business.

This perhaps is the time when you consult a lawyer or a consultant in a specialised field that you are involved into.

Create the difference

As a couple in businesses, create clear lines of separation between “Married Time” and “Business Time”.

“Do not mix business with pleasure. It clouds judgment. Find creative ways of mixing love and business by having clear business meetings in office premises and NO MARRIAGE talk at work until date night or dinner time,” Nabayiinda advices.

Carving out time for you is very important. Because everyone needs ‘me time’ to reflect on things, to do stuff they like.

Since as a couple most of the time you spent together at work and home, it would be advisable to engage in private hobbies that allow each one to flourish in their own space.

Nabayiinda shares: “Each one can have a day off from the business where they indulge in private activities. Plus, leave days should be taken seriously despite this being a couple business.”

Both parties have to ensure they respect their time away from office.

Keeping communication lines open is very vital to the success of your business.

Running a business is no mean feat. Running it with a spouse doesn’t make it easier. The reality is, running a business with a spouse can create additional stress in the marriage and family.

So to be a successful team, there are a few things you should consider and anticipate before becoming married business partners.

Tips

Experts say you would each be protected if your marriage is legal. This could be in church, contract or traditional. On same page.

Ms Lynda Nabayiinda Were –a Co-founder Ascenify Uganda, says: “Make sure you are both ready and on the same page in terms of goals and expectations; financial goals both short and long term, capacity/scaling up, branding and marketing.”



