Don’t leave market women behind in digitisation - socio-economic expert

The National Market Women Entrepreneurs’ Symposium was recently held to encourage market women to do business beyond their stalls. In an interview, the executive director for Institute for Social Transformation, Ms Moureen Wagubi, told Prosper Magazine’s Ismail Musa Ladu why innovation and technology can cement the role of market women especially when the Covid-19 pandemic is redefining how business should be conducted.

Digitisation and automation is the way to go. But what is hindering market women from digitising their stalls?

There are a number of factors hindering digitisation of women stalls, including absence of affordable smartphones. For now this crucial in efforts to have mass digitisation. The low literacy levels of most market women and their informal operation makes it difficult to achieve some of these things. The cost of Internet is also not affordable to most of these women.

How will digitising their operations benefit them?

We believe there will be an increase in sales because they will be tapping both walk-in customers and those in digital spaces. Embracing digitisation which includes using e-payments will also enhance the record keeping aspects of the their businesses. With digitisation they will be able to track how much they make and balance their books well. As a result, they can easily understand how much profit they are making or losses. Importantly, we believe that we can have the market women use e-statements to access finance from financial institutions such as banks which deny them loans because of lack of collateral.

In terms of numbers, how many market women are out there and how many could benefit from digitisation?

Our intervention has reached out to more than 15,000 market women countrywide. We are operating in 11 markets in six districts, namely: Busia, Iganga, Arua, Kampala, Gulu and Pader. We believe this initiative can be more successful with more market women embracing the Market Garden App which is currently being piloted in Kampala. So far, we have about 300 women in Kampala who are enrolled on the App. We have also supported about 75 women with smartphones, thanks to UN Women and Embassy of Sweden supportive gesture.

Is digitisation of stalls what the market women need most?

Yes, we believe so. Just look at the world right now—digitisation is the way to go. Every business should be thinking of taking this route, including the market women. They should not be left behind. And the benefits of digitisation are far greater today than ever before. We need to bridge the digital gender divide as a country. We need to see more women in the informal sector putting their businesses online because this is the future going by the trends. So, market women should not be left out.

How feasible is this digitisation initiative and what is the plan in the near future?

The ongoing digitisation is for mostly women in the markets. But the big question is: Can we link them to the rural women farmers? We need the farmers to be part of this supply chain so that we can break the grip of the middlemen over the women in markets and farms. So, we are looking at bringing the rural women farmers to the supply chain without jeopardising the role of women in markets in the value chain.

Briefly share your experience in trying to execute this initiative.

It has not been easy to transform the market women’s businesses beyond their stalls. We have had to train women on how to use Information, communication and technology for business, virtual customer care, food handling and hygiene. Typically, they have been used to walk in customers, so the virtual customer is a whole new experience for them. But the transformation journey continues and I am glad they have embraced it. The Market Garden App has both English and Luganda names of the products to help the women adjust accordingly.

One of the key lessons learnt in this process is the need to partner with government institutions and telecommunication companies. This kind of collaboration will provide the market women with opportunities to acquire affordable Internet. The other lesson is the need for us to develop a network of market women countrywide with one collective voice.

How important are the market women in the economic value chain?

Do you know why market women were considered as essential workers when we were in total lockdown? The reason is simple: They are indispensable in the value chain. If you try to eliminate them, you will be doing so at your own peril. This is because of their value and contribution to the economy and food value chain as a whole. Without markets, farmers who are the producers of food crops will suffer across the country. Remember these markets comprise of about 80 per cent of women, some of whom are sole bread winners of their families.

What is the cost of digitising the stalls and who picks the bill?

Currently, the Institute for Social Transformation with support from UN Women and Embassy of Sweden is supporting the digitisation process. That is why enrolment on the Market Garden App is free for the vendors. However, there is a minimum service fee paid by every customer for every order delivered which helps in sustainability of the operational costs.