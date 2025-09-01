East Africa tops Africa's fraud charts

Visa vice president and general manager East Africa Mr Chad S. Pollock speaks about the rising sophisticated fraud in the region.

It is almost 20 years since Visa cards were introduced by banks in Uganda. How many Visa cards have been issued?

Currently, there are close to 6 million Visa cards issued in Uganda. In terms of demand, we have seen this increase steadily over the last few years driven by digital payment adoption, integration with mobile money, and cashless transactions. The growth in transaction values and user numbers signals a strong upward trajectory for card demand in Uganda.

Over the last few years, we have also seen the demand also being driven by campaigns such as Sasuza Visa, which talked about the elimination of merchant surcharges and promoted card usage. This growth reflects consumers’ preference for convenience, security, and global acceptance offered by Visa cards.



How many countries is Visa currently operating in around the world?

We operate in over 200 countries and 160 currencies. So around the world, we have over 4 billion credentials. Daily, the number of cards issued varies, but Visa maintains a significant global presence. In Uganda, every Visa customer is required to have a bank account to obtain a Visa card. This means all Visa users are banked individuals. We see a lot of multi-credential accounts—some people have multiple cards, including credit, debit, and prepaid—but that is a smaller part of the population.

A large part of the Ugandan population does not have bank accounts and is instead served by mobile money. To address this, our new solution, VisaPay, will link banks and enable peer-to-peer payments for individuals without bank accounts. This is the population we aim to digitise to improve transparency and add security to the financial system.

Is this company providing visa services to all banks in Uganda?

Not all banks in Uganda are our customers. But we currently work with more than 10 banks, although the exact number cannot be disclosed, Visa maintains partnerships with a significant number of institutions in the country.

When asked about risks associated with using a Visa card, the first advice we give is to never share your card credentials. Don’t give out your card number unless you are on a secure platform or working with a verified merchant. Avoid sharing it on WhatsApp, writing it down, or giving it to family members.

Also, always ensure you’re transacting on channels you trust. When shopping online, look for indicators like the lock icon and HTTPS in the URL to confirm it's a secure site. Additionally, consumers should ask their banks whether they are using tokenization, a feature that enhances security through Visa's newest capabilities.



Why is it important for one to have a visa card?

Visa cards offer major advantages. They can be used globally wherever Visa is accepted. Whether it is a debit or credit card, your Visa card connects you to a secure global network that is monitored 24/7. Our network includes sophisticated risk tools and fraud detection systems to keep your transactions safe,

ensuring minimal chances of fraud. This makes Visa a trusted choice for international travel and commerce.



Much as a visa card offers many advantages to its holders, there is a problem of cybercrime, which also affects visa usage. How can people safeguard themselves against fraudsters?

Cybersecurity is a key focus area for Visa. Social engineering attacks are on the rise. If someone contacts you with a request or information that seems suspicious—even if they have personal details—you must verify who they are and why they are reaching out.

Phishing, spoofing, and other forms of social engineering are common ways fraudsters try to obtain credentials and conduct unauthorised transactions. Customers must be vigilant and informed.



What do you have to say about fraud cases related to digital payments in East Africa region?

Fraud remains a significant challenge in East Africa, particularly as digital adoption accelerates. The region has seen a rise in sophisticated fraud tactics, including biometric spoofing and AI-driven scams. East Africa recorded some of the highest fraud rates in Africa in 2024, with document and identity fraud being major concerns.

To address this, Visa still invests in advanced security technologies, such as EMV chip cards, tokenisation, and AI-powered fraud detection, while running awareness campaigns to help consumers recognise and avoid scams.

How is Visa supporting digital services in financial institutions?

We are investing in risk management solutions that are AI-enabled to enhance security, increase consumer confidence, and protect against fraud. We are also expanding acceptance solutions to help small merchants accept digital payments directly to their bank accounts or wallets.

Tokenisation is another area we are focusing on, along with new AI-driven features that align Uganda’s payment ecosystem with innovations globally.



What is the future of visa usage in countries around the world?

Looking specifically at Uganda, we see enormous growth potential. The government is exploring digitisation to drive transparency and accountability in economic activities.

At the same time, consumers are increasingly seeking access to services outside the country.

While mobile money is widely used in East Africa, its reach can be limited in places like North or South Africa. If there is no interoperability with mobile money abroad, a Visa card fills that gap and ensures seamless access to funds.

For tourists visiting Uganda, the ability to use their Visa cards provides convenience and supports local businesses.