Efficient living, bigger savings

Globally, energy efficiency in electronic devices has leapt to the top of our to-do lists, driven by rising environmental concerns and the undeniable allure of sustainable living. But what is the magic behind these energy-saving gadgets? Complex design wizardry and cutting-edge tech work overtime to lower power consumption—without sacrificing performance.

At the heart of modern devices lie the real most valuable players: power management circuits and high-tech semiconductors, each meticulously crafted to sip rather than guzzle energy.

As John Tamale, a local electrician, wisely puts it, “Just about every appliance in your home eats up around 30 percent of your monthly electricity bill.”

A man loads Yaka tokens. The first electricity purchase in a month comes with 15 lifeline units charged at a discounted cost of Shs250 each. PHOTO/MICHAEL KAKUMIRIZI

No wonder manufacturers and the government are nudging consumers to switch to energy-efficient options.

According to Tamale, the humble light bulb is a shining example of where energy savings can start at home. Swap out those old-school bulbs for energy-efficient ones, and you are already cutting costs.

According to the U.S. Department of Energy, LED light bulbs use at least 75 percent less energy than incandescent bulbs. A typical LED light bulb uses about 10 watts, according to EnergySage, compared to about 60 watts for most incandescent bulbs.

LED (Light Emitting Diode) bulbs are the most energy-efficient and are the best option for saving money on your electricity bill. They are more efficient than other types of bulbs, including incandescent and halogen bulbs.

Energy efficiency

LED bulbs use up to 90 percent less energy than halogen bulbs and 85 percent less than incandescent bulbs. For example, a 6-watt LED bulb can produce the same amount of light as a 60-watt incandescent bulb.

Then, take a closer look at the usual suspects including fridges, freezers, and other appliances that have been around for a decade or more. These are the real energy hogs built on ancient technology (at least in gadget years).

Tamale notes that the average washing machine uses 400–1,400 watts per load, but the exact amount depends on the model and size. Front-loading washing machines are generally more efficient than top-loading machines.

“The most efficient models use less than 300 watts per hour, while the least efficient models use over 1,500 watts. A-rated washing machines use 25% less energy and 33% less water than conventional models,” Tamale explains.

Tamale says his electricity bills stopped haunting him once he switched to eco-friendly appliances. His verdict? A sharp drop in monthly bills and a much happier wallet.

His advice: When appliance shopping, choose options with energy-saving settings. If a device comes with an 'eco' mode, that is your green light for efficiency! Also, keep an eye out for the 'hidden' price tag on each appliance—the lifetime operating cost.

Because in the end, an efficient appliance is like a good investment: It pays off every month.

When it comes to buying appliances, most people get dazzled by design—after all, who does not love a sleek fridge with a built-in screen? But as Tamale points out, those flashy extras come with a price: higher energy consumption.

He advises that if you are serious about energy efficiency, look beyond the bells and whistles and master the art of reading Energy Guide labels.

These labels, now mandatory on all new devices, are like cheat sheets for smart buying, showing you exactly how much energy (and money) each appliance will save or splurge over time.



Mortars with high voltage for less small scale

Mr David Birimumaso, the principal energy officer for energy efficiency and conservation at the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Development, advises Uganda's industrialists, especially maize millers who constantly grapple with high energy costs that may push them out of business.

His message? Get smart about production costs to stay competitive.

“Energy—particularly electricity—accounts for a hefty slice of production costs,” Birimumaso explains.

“When working with maize millers, we have found some common culprits driving up energy expenses. Oversized milling equipment tops the list. Many millers are using 50-horsepower mortars for jobs a 20-horsepower could handle, and that overkill comes at a price,” he adds.

Mr Jackson Mbabazi, a trader from ecopriced shop in the city centre shows the fridges which don't consume a lot of power. PHOTOS/MICHAEL KAKUMIRIZI

He breaks down the cost structure: millers pay for both the mortar’s capacity and energy consumed.

So, if a machine runs for eight hours, there is a charge for those hours and for the oversized mortar’s capacity. The ministry is now guiding millers on right-sizing their equipment for efficiency.

Another discovery? Maintenance, or the lack thereof.

Birimumaso notes that many small-scale millers overlook the maintenance of key components such as belts and bearings.

“When belts are loose or bearings go unlubricated, friction skyrockets, and so does energy consumption.”

With some basic upkeep, these millers could save both energy and cash.

So, the Energy Ministry is on a mission to educate millers on keeping their equipment well-maintained to ensure smooth, cost-effective operation.

Another factor driving up costs, according to Mr Birimumaso, is ‘reactive energy.’

Since mortars come with reactive energy requirements, millers are encouraged to install power factor correction equipment to avoid paying for energy that does no work.

“Reactive energy does not get the job done but if you consume it, there is a penalty,” he notes.

In Uganda, UMEME requires a minimum power factor of 0.9. Fall below that, and millers face penalties; surpass it, and there is a reward.

As Birimumaso explains, “A negative reactive energy component on your bill? That’s money in your pocket.”

Millers are also advised to invest in efficient milling equipment. “The idea,” he says, “is to use a mill that gives you higher output and more tonnage per hour without demanding extra energy.”

Many millers, especially on a smaller scale, still use high-capacity mills with low tonnage output that guzzle energy. Opting for efficient mills not only reduces costs but also maximises production capacity.

The Energy Ministry is working closely with millers to implement these strategies, proving that with the right choices, you can keep costs down and production up.

Energy audit

Edirisa Waisana, head of operations at Grainpulse Limited, a milling company, shares that their secret to slashing energy costs started with an energy audit.

Last year, Grainpulse struggled to run its plant year-round, often shutting down for half the year because their prices could not compete. But with the audit’s insights, they have tightened their processes, making their grain products more competitive.

“If we reject maize, it will go to informal millers who can process it cheaply, so we must stay price-sensitive to compete in Uganda’s market,” Waisana points out.

One of Grainpulse’s biggest hurdles was the sky-high cost of drying maize. They were using diesel to dry grains at high moisture levels (28-30 percent) down to 13.5 percent, burning through around $28 per tonne in fuel—a figure that pushed their product prices out of reach.

Additionally, high power costs were driving up milling expenses. By addressing these inefficiencies, Grainpulse is now seeing the rewards of cost-effective production and a better position in the market.

Grainpulse faced a hefty milling cost—$21 per tonne just for milling, with total costs soaring to $26 per tonne. The solution? Reducing energy consumption to stay competitive.

In 2021, they installed a biomass boiler primarily for animal feed production, but it was only using 35 percent of the energy it produced. The rest was going to waste. That is when they saw an opportunity to expand the steam line to the main dryer.

Through a partnership with SNV, a non-profit organisation focused on agriculture, energy, and water, they secured funding to extend the steam line. The result? Their drying cost plummeted from $18 per tonne to just $2 per tonne.

Even better, their milling cost dropped from $21 per tonne to $9 per tonne, making them significantly more competitive. Over the last three months, their flour volumes have surged from 200 tonnes to 500 tonnes per month.

Minister of State for Energy, Sidronius Okaasai Opolot, pointed out that energy is the largest cost in value addition accounting for around 45 percent of production costs.

“As a country, we are focused on improving energy efficiency in all sectors,” Opolot said. “From building techniques to energy use, it is all about saving energy to keep prices low.”

Minister Sidronius Okaasai Opolot emphasizes the need for energy-efficient building designs, noting that leaving lights on during the day or relying on air conditioners for airflow are examples of energy waste.

“Proper design can solve these issues,” he says. The goal is for energy used in processing to focus on critical production—no more wasteful energy practices.

Opolot also points out that even household appliances, like inefficient grinders, contribute to wasted energy and higher commodity prices. The government’s policy is simple: improve energy efficiency to make Ugandan products more competitive regionally.

“The Chinese have mastered this,” Opolot notes. “Their products are efficient, and that is why they outcompete ours in Uganda.”

To address this, the government has formulated an Energy Efficiency Law, which has passed cabinet approval and is now before Parliament for debate. Expected to come into effect early next year, the law will set new standards for energy use in vehicles, buildings, and appliances.