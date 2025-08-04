Emotional Intelligence is the new currency of wealth

In today's fast-paced financial landscape, handling money has become a multifaceted challenge, often filled with highs and lows, both expected and unexpected. The ability to navigate these financial waters effectively is not only about understanding numbers; it is intricately tied to a less quantifiable skill—Emotional Intelligence (EQ).

Emotional Intelligence plays a crucial role in shaping our financial behaviours from spending decisions to long-term planning.

It involves recognising how our emotions influence our choices, managing impulsive spending, and maintaining a forward-thinking perspective on our financial aspirations. To achieve financial stability, you must hone your self-awareness, self-regulation, empathy, motivation, and communication skills.

Financial security is inherently subjective. It often reflects individual feelings and perceptions. For those eager to invest and grow their wealth, pinpointing and leveraging one's ‘Financial EQ’ becomes paramount. Understanding your emotional states— joy, anxiety, or fear—can influence your financial decisions and actions.

Mr Simon Wafubwa, the managing director of Enwealth, emphasizes this connection.

He asserts that resources are abundant, yet it is your mindset that governs your financial outcomes.

“Emotional Intelligence is the ability to understand, manage, and effectively utilise emotions in personal and social settings,” he says.

He exemplifies this by noting behaviorus such as emotional eating or overspending to cope with stress.

Mr Wafubwa also places significant value on the role of age in financial planning.

“Your age is your collateral when you are young,” he states, noting that acquiring wealth and investments over time facilitates easier access to credit as one approaches retirement.

However, he warns that many retirees face skepticism from financial institutions upon seeking loans, simply because of their age and status.

At the heart of effective financial planning is a fundamental question: “Why?” Wafubwa insists, “Money flows where there is a clear ‘why’ because it answers to purpose.”

Understanding the reasons behind one's financial goals—be it achieving financial freedom, supporting a family, or planning for early retirement—provides direction and clarity, motivating individuals to make prudent spending, saving, and investment choices.

To build multi-generational wealth, Mr Wafubwa suggests that a clear vision is essential.

“Money responds to clear visions,” he explains, noting that when our financial goals align with a long-term vision, our money can work towards sustaining those ambitions,” Mr Wafubwa says.

The relationship between our brains and money cannot be overstated. Mr Wafubwa highlights how the brain operates in two distinct capacities; Therefore, mastering your emotions can significantly influence your financial outcomes.

According to the 2022 World Inequality report, the top 10 percent of the global population own approximately 76 percent of all wealth, while the poorest half collectively hold just 2 percent of total global wealth—even though they make up 50 percent of the population.This underscores the importance of intentional financial decision-making.

Yet, Mr Wafubwa cautions against dependency in relationships. He points out that enabling dependency can erode wealth more than it helps.

“Charity can be toxic,” he warns, outlining a cycle where the first act of generosity is met with gratitude, but subsequent gestures may lead to expectations and, eventually, dependency,” Mr Wafubwa notes.

Mr Wafubwa proposes a framework for sustainable well-being that prioritises independence over dependence.

“It is a blessing to share what you have, but we must do so in a way that does not compromise our financial future. By embracing Emotional Intelligence in our financial dealings, we can cultivate a healthier relationship with money, paving the way for lasting financial success. As the adage goes, it is not just about what you have—it is about how you manage it,” he asserts.

Retirement planning

During the third annual trustees forum held in Kampala, Enwealth Financial Services urged pension stakeholders—trustees, employers, and administrators—to adopt emerging technologies for better member engagement and personalised services, aiming to improve retirement outcomes and address Uganda's pension coverage gap. Currently, only 3.37 million out of an estimated 21 million working Ugandans are enrolled in formal retirement benefit schemes.

Enwealth emphasized the need for deeper personalisation through technologies like Artificial Intelligence (AI) and behavioural analytics.

The firm stressed that technology should provide insights into member behaviour to offer targeted advice and relevant solutions, particularly for younger and self-employed populations.

Mr Wafubwa further explains the importance of adopting diversified investment strategies, which could reflect better risk management and long-term value creation.

Uganda's pension assets have skyrocketed to Shs25.4 trillion by June 2024, up from Shs4 trillion in 2014, showing strong potential for investment in areas such as infrastructure, real estate, and private equity, while ensuring robust governance and data-driven decision-making.

Financial literacy required

Mr Davis Mbuga, senior market conduct officer at the Uganda Retirement Benefits Regulatory Authority (URBRA), says there is a pressing need to do much more—especially when it comes to money management, both as individuals and as a nation.

“We make many financial decisions based on our emotions, and this does not align very well with our strategic goals and what we plan for the future. We need to receive more education on money management, make little sacrifices to enable us to achieve the goals we have set out, especially regarding savings and, investments,” Mr Mbuga explains.

If you invest wothout looking at the long term then it is a failed goal already. But if you save for the long term then at a certain point, you will be at a better point financially compared than the others.

Mr Moses Ssemakula, founder of the Integrative Centre for Mental Health Uganda, underscores the value of being aware of one's emotions and how these feelings influence financial decisions.

“By integrating Emotional Intelligence into financial management, individuals can make informed choices, strengthen financial relationships, and enhance their chances of achieving financial success,” Ssemakula says.

He outlines key components of Emotional Intelligence that can markedly improve financial decision-making, such as self-regulation, which is pivotal, as it involves managing emotions, resisting temptations, and making choices that align with one's financial values—like avoiding impulsive purchases or maintaining a budget during market fluctuations.

He adds that empathy allows individuals to re

late to the financial challenges faced by others, fostering strong, trust-based relationships and collaborative financial strategies.

Additionally, self-awareness plays a crucial role. Understanding the emotional triggers behind spending habits helps individuals to align their actions with their financial goals.

Furthermore, strong social skills are vital for effective communication about finances, facilitating partnerships and collaborative decision-making.