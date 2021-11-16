Engage legacy planning to sustain your family business 

In a family business research conducted by KPMG, legacy planning has been used to explain entrepreneurship, customer relationships and longevity.

The choices that one generation makes, will affect the choices of those that follow, making it important for the older generations to make space for the next to decide on how they want to take the legacy forward.

The STEP 2019 Global Family Business Survey reveals that 70 percent of current family business leaders admit to not having a succession plan in place.

Implementing a succession plan often suggests that family business leaders are aware of the importance of having a succession process that can be handled in a timely and professional manner.

The better the plan, the better the outcome.

The survey explored the possibility of performance differences related to chief executive officers and their leadership styles.

It was observed that family businesses led by managers belonging to generation X and millennials, showed a higher degree of efficiency than businesses led by the silent generation and baby boomers, both of whom experienced a fall-off in performance.

A recent legacy planning on family business webinar featured Shem Bageine, the managing director of Bageine & Company, Aga Sekalala Junior, the Ugachick executive director and Rebekah Kabugo Mugisha, the National Social Security Fund customer experience manager as the host.

The trio shared what it takes to build a legacy or family business, noting that children ought to be actively engaged in family businesses to process what happens there and the importance for continuity.

Shem Bageine told participants that his father - Shem Sabiti Bageine - never gave him a soft landing.

He exposed me, he said, to work at all levels, thereby gaining confidence in delivering a service and nurturing me to ably work with employees.

This also applied to his other siblings. Irrespective of age and sex, they were exposed to work and every option that would make them understand certain aspects.

“I started as a messenger, then driver, estate agent, tape measure holder eventually went to learn how to do evaluation. As family and siblings, we have actually come together to run a business that can support my father’s investments and enhance them,” Shem Bageine said.

What made everything calming was the interest that Shem Bageine had at the time to take part in the venture.

But above all, Bageine’s father taught them to respect, honor and love each other, irrespective of how they turn out.

“We support, respect and love each other. You have got to develop the understanding that we have got only ourselves to go forward in this life,” he said.

For Sekalala, it was the mother, who taught him the value of faith (Islamic aspects) and what it meant to stand for something.

This, he said, was a very important aspect that helped him to create boundaries of what he can and cannot do.

Mothers tend to be family custodians. They instill certain values such as humility, hard work, kindness and empathy, among others in children.

However, beyond this, one must learn and unlearn the concepts of business that drive sustainability.

For instance, Sekalala says, it is important to diversify your experience so you are exposed to an opportunity in which you can understand different business contexts.

This, he says, helps you to have a deeper appreciation of where you are and what is possible going forward.

“Not only does it help one to remain relevant but widens the scope of opportunities, especially if one has an open and broad mind,” Sekalala adds.

Also a key resource for everyone is the kind of home you have curved for you and your family. Many people, never bother to seek support from their spouses and children.

However, Bageine says, he sought the support of his wife, in areas such as management, where he had not expertise and has helped in team building.

“It’s not the money that you leave behind but the values, skills, character that you must develop and also pass on. Both positive and negative feedback from your family shapes or improves you,” he says, but stresses that a family business does not necessarily have to be run by family members.