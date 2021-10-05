Engaging customers when you can’t meet physically

By Charlotte Ninsiima More by this Author

When an attempt to bog down Café Java started, a crisis was underestimated. Luckily, majority of its customers stood up for the brand before management issued a statement. Now, that represents a case of customer loyalty to the brand.

Experts argue that it takes some years to build a brand but it can take like five minutes to kill it. However, if one has built their credibility over time, their customers will fight for them.

The Covid-19 pandemic has elevated the importance of a seller’s digital presence. Businesses should use online tools to engage customers so that you build brand satisfaction and credibility.

With a growing crop of online business spurred by the pandemic, Small Medium Enterprises need to gain, retain numbers and maintain a momentum virtually to avoid losing out to other competitors.

John Babirukamu, a digital marketing specialist, clearly explains that customer loyalty is set up after a customer has bought. You can’t have customer loyalty before a customer buys. Continuously engage customers after they buy.

“If they buy their products online, then it is essential for the company to continue following up with the customer to find out how happy they are with the product they bought,” Babirukamu says.

Advertisement

It is not enough to be online! Companies need to think about their current, potential and lost customers and on which social media accounts to find them.

“When one determines the online platform, it is from there that one proactively determines to engage them. For the potential customer, I need to teach them about my products and services so that they can get interested in them”, Agnes Mahoro, a customer relationship management specialist adds to Babirukamu’s point of view.

For SMEs, he advises, if your customers are not that many, then it is more practical to reach out to them either through a chat inbox or personal call to find out whether they are happy with their product and service or there is something you can change. That is how one generates customer loyalty by finding out the needs of the customer with the current product and ensuring they are happy.

Once they are happy, they can either become a repeat customer or an advocate; talking well about your business and hopefully, convincing other people who follow them to buy your product or service.

On the other hand, the digital marketer further enlightens, “If the business has multiple customers, then you can maintain customer loyalty through product or service education on the benefits and usage. When you are taking the customer through different phases, the first one is awareness. Here, you let the client know about your service and product.

The next is the consideration phase – here, one convinces the customer that the product is worth spending their money on. At that point, you are showing how the product works and benefits after buying the product/ service.

At the purchase phase, the customer decides whether to buy either at an online platform or a physical shop.

The next stage is loyalty where someone has paid their money and they are happy. They can become either a repeat customer or an advocate. At advocacy, you have people talking nicely about your product/ service. The stage of loyalty has been very successful.

Every business needs to take customers through the funnel. The more customers you take through the funnel, the happier the customer is at the purchase and they can move to the next step which is loyalty or advocacy.

Consistently engage them and think about the content slated for publication. Mahoro advises, share content to attract them.

“Don’t just communicate the product or advert but communicate the value you are giving them. Don’t just sell the sweater but what value is the sweater giving the customer who intends to buy or who actually buys? Research shows that acquiring a new customer is five times more costly than retaining the customer that you already have,” Babirukamu says.

First, know your customer journey so that you can focus on how to give them a better experience along their journey with you. Customer journey is how they hear about you, how they purchase from you and how they use the products or get support from you.

Also think about what the competition is offering that you can also offer. There is open competition on social media. So, ask if you are offering the best alternative so that the customers can come to them.

Internet spaces or social media pages are like rental spaces, so run it like a shop. She adds, have a catalogue so that it is easy to browse your prices and make a decision, there and then. This avoids numerous clicks to get to what a customer wants.

Use available technology to advance customer experience. Always collect feedback from your customers. Customers feel valued if asked whether they were happy or satisfied with the product and they give you a reason so that you can improve on the services.

According to Mahoro, customer service research shows that when a customer gets poor service 56 per cent do not return while 52 per cent will tell their families and friends about it.

When you use online tools for your advantage, Mahoro affirms, you can build a higher customer lifetime value. When you consistently give good quality service, it encourages customers to purchase more from you and earn a higher customer lifetime value from them.

Deliver real time support

How fast does one respond to queries on social media pages? The ideal is between 10-15 minutes to give a response. If I have a chatting functionality like a website or WhatsApp, within two minutes, one should have gotten a response.

“Don’t make people wait for too long while seeking support. Companies that don’t respond or attend to customer queries actually lose 15 percent of their customers simply because they are ignoring their requests,” Mahoro says.

Update your content regularly so that when customers visit online, they are updated.