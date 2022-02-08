Escape the salary loan trap

 A man counts money. Salary loans are those loans that one takes with their monthly salary as the collateral.
PHOTO/EDGAR R. BATTE

By  RACHEAL NABISUBI

What you need to know:

For some people, salary loans are a response to a real need and are considered as the only entrance to accessing credit. But with the availability of the credit through salary loans, what should you consider before taking one? Racheal Nabisubi writes.

Broke Ugandans are rushing for salary loans when they need quick cash without understanding what they are signing up for.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.