Fintech meets telecom

What is this partnership about?

The partnership between Network International and Airtel Money, part of Airtel Uganda, will afford Airtel Money customers in Uganda the ability to do online transactions securely using their virtual cards, as well as link their cards to their mobile wallet.

This is a major step towards the financial inclusion, given the mobile penetration in Uganda. This partnership’s fruits were started with the launch of the Airtel virtual card in March 2025. Network International is behind the scenes, enabling the card issuance, transaction processing, fraud protection, as well as transaction settlement. We are geared to giving our clients a seamless experience, which will give us market acceptance.



Why Uganda first and why now?

Uganda is the home to the youngest population in Africa and globally, who are connected and tech-savvy. There is a clear appetite for online payment, so the timing feels right. Moreover, Airtel Money has a strong customer base that is ready to embrace the innovation. Therefore, there is no better place to start than Uganda.



Where else are you operating?

Network International operates within the Middle East and Africa. Within Africa, serving over 40 countries in Africa, but more than 50 countries globally.

Within East Africa, we are in Uganda, Kenya, Rwanda, Burundi, Tanzania, Somalia, and Ethiopia. Our focus on East Africa is premised on the rampant use of mobile money payments. Eastern Africa also presents an amazing demographic of young people who are mobile savvy and using mobile money to make payments. So, from Uganda, we shall take this virtual card to Tanzania, and you will soon see something happening there.



What is your turnover?

While the 2024 results are yet to be released, in 2023, we had $490 million as our turnover. That was about a 12 percent jump from 2022 (approximately $437). So I believe 2025 will be better.



Who is your target audience?

Airtel Money customers, especially the young ones who are digitally active clients. It is also because Uganda has many freelancers, students, creators, and business owners. Virtually, the DNA of a Ugandan is always looking for a way to generate extra income. What else can I do to do extra business at hand? So those are who we are looking for.

What does this partnership mean to Network International and for the Fintech space?

The partnership is a strategic step towards deepening our presence in East Africa. We are starting with Uganda, then Tanzania, Kenya, and the other countries such as Somalia and Ethiopia as they also have their local sort of mobile money business that we shall tap into.

For fintechs, it means a dynamic way of creating solutions for customers. One of the things you'll appreciate is that because of our presence in many countries, dealing with many entities, we have a vast array of solutions that fintechs or companies that want to partner with us can tap into. For instance, if a fintech is thinking of issuing virtual cards for their customers, the roadmap is already there.

It is also proof that collaborations between telecoms, fintechs, banks, and all the technology companies can drive real change and innovation within the state. We hope that this sets the tone for more partnerships that then accelerate financial inclusion.



What does partnership mean to the ordinary Ugandan?

Let us take the example of a student who wants to do an international exam, say ACCA and needs to pay for it online. With Airtel Money and going through the process of getting the virtual card, they can easily make the payment on their phone.

In another instance, a Ugandan entrepreneur who is purchasing stuff from abroad can do so with ease.

This changes the former narrative where the payment process was not only long but also laborious.

Convenience and security are a huge aspect of our operations. Therefore, in instances where a client does not get what they ordered or the received item does not match what was ordered, once evidence is presented, the money will be refunded. The same goes for instances where you sent money to the wrong address.

What will it take for one to access your services regarding cost and software?

To the Airtel Money client, you just need to generate a virtual card and start using it.

To Airtel Money, we are giving them the ability to issue the cards to their clients, thus ably processing the transactions for the clients.

Network International will offer fraud protection, ensuring the users feel comfortable using the cards, both on the side of the money issuer and the receiver.

If you are not using the Airtel Money app, now is the time to join.



Which countries do you hope to expand to and why?

We want to take the virtual card to the francophone countries- those in West Africa. The essence is that mobile money is predominant in East and West Africa, so we are giving them the ability and capability to do online shopping and pay for goods online using Airtel Money. From the top of my head is Ghana and Nigeria, very strong, populous countries, with very robust and vibrant economies, very economies. These are our targets.



Uganda has several problems, such as connectivity, affordability, and knowledge, coupled with a high unemployment rate. What do you do to get as many people as people on board?

Yes, connectivity is still something we have to grapple with. However, the telecoms, especially Airtel are offering a couple of friendly internet deals, meaning the affordability question is tackled strongly by Airtel.

We are supporting Airtel Money to drive awareness on how to use digital payment as a tool to bridge the knowledge gap.

That is on the backdrop which we believe that innovation must be simple and relevant to the customer and this is seen in these virtual cards.

We see a future where our solution can be embedded in any mobile wallet in Africa.