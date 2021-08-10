Flexibility is key in surviving pandemic

The crisis due to the Covid-19 pandemic has proven that for businesses to survive, they must innovate and be flexibile. It has shown that to continue operating, you need to increasingly embrace digital.

In such a fast paced period where one must ensure business continuity amidst the pandemic, agility is a must-have principle before you sink into inertia mode.

Tourism and hospitality as well as education were the most hit sectors following last year’s wave. Mr. Azhar Jaffer, managing director Fairway Hotel is one of a few ahead of time that managed the crisis. At the end of the first quarter of the year, Academy for Women Entrepreneurs (AWE), Stanbic Business Incubator and National Social Security Fund jointly organised an ‘Agility in Business’ webinar to expound on how to agilely thrive in the pandemic.

Being a keynote speaker, Mr. Jaffer opened the meeting with a testimony of how hotel management strategically took position before the government announced a lockdown last year.

“We started planning before the lockdown. We moved staff back to the hotel. We also changed our pricing strategy since our customers were not here for two to three days. They were looking for monthly or more stays. As other hotels were closing down, customers came to Fairway and that is how we were able to survive.”

Continuity plan

He attributes the continuity of business to teamwork and foresight of staff. That is how they were able to stay afloat.

The delivery service became a revolutionised idea. Fairway pushed deliverables through Jumia and Glovo, online delivery shops. That is what helped restaurants and hotels stay alive.

“Hotel staff were flexible. Waiters became construction workers while room attendants became gardeners. That period was used to enhance our businesses to further grow and improve it. When the first phrase of Covid-19 slowed down the industry, the hotel could better compete in the market,” he observed.

That is where agility becomes top-notch. The business enthusiast reflects on agility as how we change, adapt ourselves and our businesses based on the environment around us in a positive way. The pandemic exhibited a good playground for such a strategy to occur.

In a constantly changing environment, Mr. Jaffer justifies the need to be efficient with our businesses to survive and compete in the industry. He says, one has to keep innovating and be flexible in order to survive.

Get feedback from the juniors who deal with customers, not the managers. Get feedback before you introduce any changes in the organisation.

“Some companies like to overthink every decision they make. By the time they make a decision to change, the market has already changed. New competitors are up to the task, new products on the market. Don’t take too long to make changes, get work done and always make reassessments,” the entrepreneur reassures.

One of the panelists, Mr Geoffrey Sajjabi, head of business at NSSF, shared another tip. “Covid-19 has exposed us that you cannot just work alone, whether you are a business, you need to look for an ecosystem for people that are either likeminded or have got platforms that you can plug in,” Mr Sajjabi said.

Collaboration with team members is a prerequisite to improving services and products. Therefore make well thought out changes quickly.

“You are not going to do everything yourself. There are things that some people are already doing better than you. You need to collaborate and partner with them which comes at a much lower cost,” Sajjabi says.

“Businesses need to understand the power of collaboration to lower unit costs. Sometimes you are not moving because you are trying to do everything yourself. You have got to look for people that can add value to the business,” Sajjabi adds.

Ms Manuela Mulondo, President of Early Childhood Development Association and Founder of the Cradle, who was another speaker on the panel, believes agility requires a certain kind of preparation which is not what everybody tells you. You should be able to think fast and easily.

The lower education sector has suffered the most. Her greatest fear is that a year from now, “We shall not have nursery schools because the period of inactivity; of no income is way too long that one can hardly stay alive for so long.”

Previously, Mulondo attained childcare internship from Oklahoma University prior to venturing into the business. She had their health safety emergency manual on how to continue business when there is a pandemic. It contained prompt guidelines with use of online learning, sectional teaching and teachers going into homes.

Mulondo admits, “I find myself to be extremely agile. However, my people and systems were not ready. They did not know what Zoom was and had to research it. The Internet was another issue. However, we have managed to sell child care packages to parents to maintain the business cash flow”.

When one is planning for business continuity, they have to think of the worst. She emphasised three things a business needs to be considered agile.

“Your leadership should be agile so as to come up with an agile strategy. Your staff need to be agile so that they come up with an agile culture. Then you need agile systems.”

In short, a business continuity plan absorbs shock and offers maximisation of profits in the long haul.

Thriving in pandemic

Change your model

To survive and thrive in this more volatile, uncertain, complex, and ambiguous world, leading companies are reaping significant benefits by embracing agility at scale. Enterprise agility reimagines an organisation as a collection of high-performing teams, each with a clear purpose and the skills it needs according to a report titled, ‘Agility in the time of COVID-19: Changing your operating model in an age of turbulence.

Organisations going agile must reimagine themselves around customer journeys, products, and other axes of value creation. Typically, this means transitioning from multilayered functional organizations into simpler forms, often with just three layers.