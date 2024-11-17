From fitness to mindfulness: The rise of wellness

The wellness industry has seen remarkable growth in recent years, transforming the once-niche concepts of self-care and self-love into essential practices for many consumers.

As a result of a burgeoning middle class, wellness—encompassing self-care, fitness, and weight loss—has become an integral part of everyday life. This shift reflects a deeper recognition of the importance of personal well-being and holistic health in our increasingly fast-paced world.

The global wellness economy surged to an all-time high valuation of $6.3 trillion in 2023 – meaning it has broken records for the third year running – according to new research from the Global Wellness Institute (GWI).

The Global Wellness Economy Monitor 2024, predicts the economy will continue to go from strength to strength and reach US$9 trillion in 2028 (nearly double its 2019 size).

To provide some context for what a force wellness is in the world economy, GWI researchers compared it to other vast global industries, finding that it's now much larger than the pharmaceutical industry, sports, IT, tourism and the green economy.

Like elsewhere, Ugandan consumers are increasingly prioritising natural products, a trend that is evident across various sectors including health, fashion, design, fitness, nutrition, personal care, sleep, and mindfulness. This growing preference reflects a broader shift towards sustainability and holistic well-being, as individuals seek out products that align with their values and enhance their overall quality of life.

Media personality James Onen’s remarkable weight loss journey is just one of those that demonstrate this rising trend.

“I had been searching for ways to manage my weight. But over the years, my efforts seemed futile as my weight continued to climb. Despite my attempts to exercise regularly, such as walking the 11 kilometres from my former workplace at Sanyu FM to Kiwatule, the results were frustratingly minimal. My calorie tracker would indicate that I burned around 500 calories on that walk, yet upon returning home, exhaustion would lead me to indulge in high-calorie foods,” Onen recounts.

He notes that he would often reach for sugary juices, rice, matooke, chapati, and various snacks, which meant he easily consumed more calories than he had burned.

“Instead of creating a calorie deficit necessary for weight loss, I ended up replacing the calories I’d burned. This cycle left me feeling defeated and heavier,” he says, noting that eventually, he discovered the keto diet, which focuses on managing calorie intake and significantly reducing sugar consumption.

This approach, he says, has made a real difference for him, allowing him to take control of his weight sustainably.

"Unlike other wellness approaches where you have to take someone's word for it, in my case, you can see the changes. It is obvious, especially in terms of my weight and fitness,” Onen explains.

“I now weigh almost the same as I did when I graduated from college. I have lost 40 Kilogrammes since I started my health journey. I feel healthier, sleep better, and I'm more focused,” the middle-aged Onen comments.

He notes that several individuals find it challenging to let go of their old lifestyle and eating habits, which can hinder their journey toward a healthier lifestyle and successful weight loss.

This attachment serves as a significant barrier to making lasting changes and achieving their wellness goals.

"Changes require dedication and sacrifices. Keep the end goal in mind. Some people struggle to reach their health goals and debate advice on what to eat," Onen says.

Citing the different health modalities that exist such as; weight loss and others like various exercise regimens promoted by fitness professionals, especially targeting women, like Pilates and yoga, which are all beneficial.

A balanced diet not only promotes physical health but also enhances cognitive function, significantly influencing your ability to make informed financial decisions.

A police officer serves himself during a dinner at Protea hotel where police hosted the athlete medalists recently. For healthy eating, include lean proteins, vegetables, and whole grains in meals. PHOTO/MICHAEL KAKUMIRIZI

Costs

Onen outlines two main approaches to achieving your health goals. You either do the research yourself or invest in a nutritionist for guidance.

“You have the choice to pursue physical fitness on your own with a home workout routine or work with a personal trainer for tailored guidance,” he notes.

Similarly, for nutrition, you can create your diet plan or consult a nutritionist for expert advice.

Professional support often leads to more significant progress and personalised guidance for meaningful results.

Non-Communicable Diseases

Professor Archileo Kaaya from the Department of Food Technology and Nutrition at Makerere University, notes that the rising prevalence of Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs) is driving growth in the wellness industry, as more people prioritise their health and seek wellness products and services.

He attributes this to the availability of information, which has helped people realise the increasing prevalence of NCDs and the likelihood of continued growth if healthy lifestyles are not monitored.

“The number of affluent individuals is increasing, allowing more people to afford and be aware of how to practice healthy lifestyles and invest in activities such as going to the gym and maintaining balanced diets,” Prof. Kaaya says.

This trend, he says, is due to the increased awareness of the impact of NCDs such as high blood pressure, hypertension, diabetes, and cancer, among others. This awareness is prompting people to take precautions.

Prof. Kaaya notes that people are now more focused on maintaining their health, unlike in the past when body size was associated with wealth.

While recognising the positive shift towards wellness, Prof Kaaya emphasizes the importance of promoting wellness starting from school.

He highlights the concern of some school-going children being obese and emphasizes the need for parents to involve their children in living healthier lives. This suggests that promoting healthier living should not be limited to a specific group of people but should cater to both the young and old.

50-year-old Betty Nakamya, a dietician, notes that more people are realising that wellness is not a luxury, but a necessity.

She believes that the COVID-19 pandemic has played a significant role in this shift, with a substantial amount of money being invested in marketing a healthier lifestyle. As a result, there is an increasing interest in wellness-related activities and services.

Top wellness trends

Nakamya highlights that top wellness trends in the lifestyle industry include the body positivity movement, with brands promoting realistic body images, and a growing focus on mental health awareness through activities such as yoga, mindfulness workshops, and meditation classes.

She emphasizes that this shift reflects a better understanding of diverse human bodies and an increased demand for mental health services due to societal pressures.

Dr Ekwaro Obuku, former president of the Uganda Medical Association defines the wellness industry as a sector focused on overall health from multiple dimensions, including mental, physical, social, spiritual, and financial well-being.

He emphasizes that wellness encompasses the comprehensive health model endorsed by the World Health Organisation (WHO) since 1948, which integrates these various aspects of human health.

Prevention is better than cure

Dr Obuku highlights the critical link between poverty and health outcomes, noting that poverty often prevents individuals from accessing necessary healthcare services.

"The wellness industry is increasingly recognising that NCDs [Non-Communicable Diseases] such as cancer and kidney problems are better prevented than treated, given their often severe, end-stage nature," Dr Obuku explains.

He concurs that the rising prevalence of NCDs, including conditions related to lung health, and chronic organ failures (for example kidney and liver diseases), is significantly influenced by lifestyle factors such as alcohol consumption and physical inactivity.