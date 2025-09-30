From newsroom to boardroom: Wafula’s path to CEO

From his early days as a journalist to his new role as Group chief executive officer of Fireworks Advertising, Walter Wafula has demonstrated his ability to adapt, innovate, and lead.

In July 2025, the Board of Directors at Fireworks Advertising, under the chairmanship of Manwa Magoma, appointed forty-three-year-old Walter Wafula as Group chief executive officer to drive the agency’s growth.

His appointment was a significant development that resonated throughout Uganda’s marketing and communications industry.

The news was met with excitement and anticipation, given Wafula’s impressive background and expertise in public relations and digital marketing.

“I attribute my career growth to the foundation laid by my parents, as well as mentors; Caleb Owino, the founder of Fireworks Advertising and Muhereza Kyamutetera, a former colleague who persuaded me to join the agency,” Wafula said.

Growing up in Bugiri District, as a child, Wafula was exposed to the harsh realities of poverty and limited opportunities in Eastern Uganda.

Growing up in Bugiri District, as a child, Wafula was exposed to the harsh realities of poverty and limited opportunities in Eastern Uganda.

But his parents’ business acumen and hard work instilled in him a strong work ethic and inspired him to join the business world.

His entrepreneurial journey began in 2009 with a small startup called Evolution Solutions Limited, which he founded, to empower young people with digital knowledge and skills, enabling them to harness digital opportunities.

Through Evolution, Wafula empowered over 300 young people in Bugiri, Iganga and Wakiso districts, with basic computer digital skills, preparing them for a competitive digital future.

His efforts were recognised when he won the Young Achievers Award in the ICT Category for his innovative startup. As his career demands increased, Wafula chose to focus on excellence in media and communications, closely following in the footsteps of his father, Wafula Oguttu, the founder of Monitor Publications Limited.

Wafula’s experience in journalism exposed him to the world of public relations, sparking an interest in establishing a public relations firm.

In 2010, he established Evolution Media, taking on international assignments from clients like Superbrands East Africa in Kenya and Instinct Wave in the United Kingdom.

Professional journey

Wafula began his professional career at Daily Monitor (NMG Uganda), where he honed his writing skills from 2005 to 2011.

He worked as a writer at the Business and Features desks, showcasing his excellence in storytelling. Concurrently, he contributed to Bizcommunity.com, a South African online publication, and DE Magazine in Germany.

His desire for growth and a better experience in the public relations industry led him to transition from Monitor Publications as a business writer to Fireworks Advertising as a Public Relations (PR) manager.

He then progressed to become a PR manager, head of practice - PR at Fireworks Advertising from 2011 to 2015, leveraging his expertise in PR.

In 2015, Wafula was appointed business unit head, Brainchild Burson-Marsteller, playing a pivotal role in securing global recognition for the agency. He was later appointed general manager, Brainchild Burson, where he developed PR and digital campaigns that drove client success.

His leadership and innovativeness earned him international acclaim, including a win at the CEO Today Africa Awards, while brainchild Burson was named the Best PR and Digital Agency in Uganda at the Africa Excellence Awards by MEA Markets in the UK.

Continuing the winning streak last year, the agency scooped Best PR Campaign and won Gold for Best Use of Influencer Marketing, for the launch of the iconic Uganda Waragi Lemon & Ginger gin, at the UMEA and Silverback Awards, respectively.

Throughout his career, Wafula has demonstrated exceptional leadership and expertise in public relations, digital marketing, and innovation.

Wafula’s story serves as a testament to the power of entrepreneurship, determination, and the pursuit of excellence.

Enabling excellence

Today, as Group CEO of Fireworks Advertising, he is prioritising excellence, collaboration, and innovation to drive the agency’s growth in East Africa.

His vision is to transform the advertising firm into East Africa’s most innovative marketing group.

“Excellence is not just a goal but a fundamental principle that drives the organisation forward,” Wafula emphasizes.

“By striving for excellence, Fireworks delivers captivating work that not only satisfies our clients but also brings pride to our staff.”

Wafula’s leadership style is characterised by his ability to inspire and motivate his team to be exceptional.

“I believe in empowering my team to excel by challenging them to think and act differently as well as training them to be the best versions of themselves,” he says.

He also acknowledges his team’s great work that keeps clients satisfied and the business growing.

“Our people remain our greatest asset. Without them, we wouldn’t be here.”

This approach has enabled the agency to stay ahead of the curve and deliver innovative marketing campaigns that meet the evolving needs of its clients.

As the business landscape continues evolving, Wafula’s commitment to excellence, integrity, and innovation will remain essential for Fireworks’ continued success and relevance.

“If you do the same thing over and over, you get bored and even the people you serve get tired,” Wafula notes, saying: “It is essential to reinvent how we do things so that we can remain relevant as an organisation in the ever-changing digital world.”

Over the last 17 years, Fireworks, has established a reputation of creativity, professionalism, and reliability. This has enabled the agency to attract new clients and build long-term relationships with its clients while driving growth.

Finding balance in a busy life

Wafula believes that dedicating time to personal life and family is essential for his well-being and productivity.

“I allocate time for my family, friends, and spiritual growth, recognising that a balanced life is key to achieving success in both personal and professional spheres,” he shares.

As a father and husband, Wafula recognises the importance of being present for his loved ones.

“Attending important events and milestones in my children’s lives, and supporting my wife in her endeavours, is a must-do,” he adds.

His approach serves as a reminder that achieving success is not just about professional accomplishments, but also about nurturing personal relationships and taking care of one’s well-being.





