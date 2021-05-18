Getting back pre-Covid-19 economy will take some work, FSD’s Pillai says

Financial Sector Deepening Uganda (FSDU) has over the last 13 months released a series of studies on the impact of Covid-19 in Uganda. Prosper’ s Magazine’s Ismail Musa Ladu in an interview asked Ms Rashmi Pilllai, who is a financial services specialist as well as the FSDU executive director about the relevance and impact of their studies on policy formulation.

By Ismail Musa Ladu More by this Author

What informs your involvement around the Covid-19 pandemic?

When Uganda went into lockdown in March 2020, it was widely expected that the impact of the pandemic and associated preventive measures, would be short-lived. A year later, people, businesses and the economy are still adapting to a new reality, with the journey towards recovery only beginning to take shape.

We have studies that critically examine the economic lives of Ugandans before the Covid-19 pandemic alongside insights from studies that continue to explore how the pandemic is affecting Ugandans - especially the most vulnerable segments of society - and leverage this evidence to ensure this journey towards recovery is inclusive.

Whose attention are you trying to grab with these numerous studies and what does the gathered evidence say?

We undertook a series of studies that continue to provide policy makers, regulators, and financial market actors with data that is informing the country’s recovery efforts. Insights from the studies will also enable financial institutions including banks, Microfinance Deposit Taking Institution (MDIs), MFIs, credit institutions, the government and development actors to create forward-looking strategies that support the recovery of small businesses, women, and youth.

One of our surveys reveals lower take home incomes. This is because jobs returned by September 2020 with over one in three respondents claiming to work 40 hours a week, but an overwhelming majority of respondents (73 per cent) stated that incomes earned were much less than the same time-period in 2019.

Advertisement

Majority of respondents in the trade, transport, light manufacturing and services sectors report less-incomes, while farmers in the survey stated that it became harder to sell farm produce between the month of April to September 2020.

Then we also saw compromised household resilience. Two out of three respondents would not be able to come up with Shs115,000 ($30) in seven days for emergencies – a worrying note on how Covid-19 has compromised household resilience.

Also risk of over-indebtedness was obvious. An overwhelming majority borrowed from friends and family in the early months of the pandemic, straining social networks. Borrowing over digital apps also increased with 15 per cent of respondents having received credit from one. There seems to be a risk of over-indebtedness with 21 per cent of the borrowers of digital apps stating a missed payment in the past 14 days.

The findings above, along with our analysis of the impact of Covid-19 on agriculture, and the agile scenario analysis on the impact of the pandemic on the farming, trading, and light manufacturing community (via personas) that we conducted have strongly contributed to FSD Uganda’s new strategy (2021-2026).

Our agile scenario analysis conducted with the Bank of Uganda and the Ministry of Finance in May 2020 estimated that about 1.8 million small traders (mostly women) would not return to pre-pandemic levels of economic activity before 2023.

Given the data that is emerging -- finance for agriculture, particularly rural finance, finance for trade and the digital economy are some of our key portfolios of work going forward. The others include finance for better quality of life and finance for a more climate friendly approach.

How is agriculture as a sector fairing in the surveys, considering that we are an agricultural economy?

An analysis we conducted last year in May and June 2020 indicates that Uganda as an economy will take a serious hit but will quickly start recovering due to agriculture. This is corroborated by the Bank of Uganda policy statements.

At the moment, we should be focusing on increasing the resilience of key economic sectors such as agriculture. We need to make it better right now. Most farmers that are directly employed by agriculture are subsistence farmers yet agriculture is the building block of our economy.

This is the time to ensure that the agricultural inputs our farmers are using are of high quality and affordable. We must embrace best farming practices, including inculcating aspects of financial literacy. Markets where produces will be sold must be readily available and at the right prices for farmers.

Businesses need to digitise. Storage issues must be sorted out. Productivity and issues of standards should be addressed quickly.

There is also need to identify the exact farmers that have been badly affected by Covid-19. Once that is done, they should be helped to recover their footing because when the country went into lockdown, one of the first things that happened was that the prices of some agricultural commodities crashed because hotels, the tourism industry and schools who are the biggest consumers of these products, were closed as part of the containment measures to control the spread of the pandemic.

Shifting gears to the financial sector, we have seen that banks made some profits although reduced, compared to the pre-Covid-19 times. What does this mean?

There was an excess of deposits that banks recorded. Today, banks are sitting on the largest deposits, largely because the finances not being used for expansion and growth. There is still fear of the unpredictability occasioned by the Covid-19 environment.

Secondly, banks stopped lending money because the environment was unstable. They were unsure whether they would be paid back their monies, save for banks that were able to continue lending to their own existing clients as long as they were able to put up significant collateral.

So where do we go from here in terms of the future?

It would be a shame if we don’t learn from this pandemic. One of the first things that the government should embark on is figuring out where are the most vulnerable people at. This is difficult to establish now because of the low levels of digitisation and insufficient availability of data. This make it difficult to identify the most vulnerable lady somewhere in Kamwokya or Karamoja yet they may be the most deserving for relief or support. We have also noted that businesses that were able to expand were those that were more digitised and so we believe it should be the way to go.