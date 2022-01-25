Going digital: The viable growth lever for businesses

A customer uses an online platform to browse for items. Technology will also unlock companies’ deeper understanding of risk assessment. PHOTO/file

By  Guest Writer

What you need to know:

Businesses that will offer their customers a seamless IT experience are the only ones assured of survival to the next generation, Alhaj Kaddunabbi Ibrahim Lubega writes.

The Covid-19 pandemic has pushed businesses and organisations to roll out digitisation plans much earlier than they had anticipated.

