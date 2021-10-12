Google will invest Shs3.5 trillion in Africa’s digital transformation 

By Faustine Ngila More by this Author

Global search giant Google will invest $1 billion (Shs3.5 trillion) in Africa’s innovation journey over the next five years, chief executive Sundar Pichai has announced.

During this year’s Google4Africa event held virtually last week, Mr Pichai said the funds would be utilised to make technology accessible to more users in the continent.

“We’ve made huge strides together over the past decade, but there’s more work to do to make the internet accessible, affordable and useful for every African,” he said.

Africa remains at the bottom of the global digital economy value chain despite commanding a market of 1.2 billion people due to the high cost of mobile and fixed Internet as expensive smartphones lock more than half of the population out of web services.

Google said the investment would focus to bridge this gap by offering faster Internet to more people at lower connectivity costs. A new subsea cable Equiano is planned to run through South Africa, Namibia, Nigeria and St Helena and connect the continent with Europe. This will add to the already existing 40,000-kilometre 4G and 5G subsea cable by the 2Africa consortium, that connects 19 African countries to Europe and the Middle East.

Reducing cost of smartphones

To help make smartphones more affordable to Africans, Google has partnered with Safaricom in a device financing plan to make Android devices more accessible.

The company is moving the initiative to partners like Airtel, MTN, Orange, Transsion Holdings and Vodacom to help “millions of first-time smartphone users gain access to quality, affordable Android smartphones”.

Through a ‘Black Founders Fund’, Google will invest in African-led startups by providing cash awards and hands-on support, in addition to the already existing Google for Startups Accelerator programme, which has helped “more than 80 African startups with equity-free finance, working space and access to expert advisors over the last three years”.