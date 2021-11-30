Prime

Green energy: What is in it for industrialisation?  

According to  Immaculate Owomugisha, the general secretary at Uganda Chamber of Commerce and Industries, using hydro power is the quickest way to spearhead the energy transition. 
PHOTO | file 

By  Paul Murungi

What you need to know:

The call for the global energy sector to shift from fossil-based heating energy - including oil, natural gas and coal - to renewable energy sources such as wind, solar and lithium-ion batteries has been gaining traction. What does it present for Uganda at a time when the country is focusing on lifting its industrial capacity?

Uganda has set plans to double its current 20 percent industrial contribution to gross domestic product to 40 percent.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.