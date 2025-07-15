Groupage cargo shift leaves bitter taste

In April, Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) Commissioner General John Musinguzi announced a major policy shift in how groupage cargo, goods imported in shared containers, is cleared. What was once a shared effort among small traders has now turned back into an individual burden.

Under the new rule, every importer must clear their goods separately using their Tax Identification Number and a house bill of lading. The goal, according to URA, is to fight fraud by container leaders who used to clear goods in their names, often overcharging small traders and under-declaring taxes.

But for thousands of traders in Kampala’s arcades, such as Nana Plaza, BMK House, and Papa Plaza, the change has brought financial hardship. Goods are stuck at customs, rent bills are piling up, and shoppers face soaring prices. What used to be a fast, shared process has turned into weeks of frustrating delays, according to traders.

URA insists the policy is about fairness and transparency. “This is about protecting traders from exploitation,” says URA’s Abel Kagumire, who explained that under the old system, dishonest middlemen could hijack other traders’ goods, inflate fees, and disappear.

“Now every trader takes responsibility for their cargo,” he said.

The taxman insists that all groupage cargo shipped after June 1, 2025, must follow the individual house bill of lading procedure without exceptions.

Traders, however, say taxes and fees have doubled or even tripled. Where one container’s clearance used to cost Shs150 million, some are now paying Shs350 million. URA says the tax rates have not changed, only the way goods are registered. Still, delays and confusion have left traders uncertain and angry.

Tax expert Emmanuel Ssemugenyi explains the dilemma: “Yes, the system needed to change, but it is small traders who are suffering most. They used to share clearing costs—now each person has to pay separately. For a struggling trader, that is devastating.” According to him, many traders confuse groupage clearance with groupage shipping. He explained that traders can still combine their goods and import them together in one container from any country to Uganda, which is not the problem.

He says what URA banned is what happens when the goods arrive in Uganda, the practice where one clearing agent or container owner clears goods on behalf of many traders. URA notes that some traders without TINs were using other people’s names to clear goods, that container leaders and certain clearing agents were inflating taxes or making deceitful claims — something that reduced government revenue.

And it is not just fees. Delays have turned a three-day clearance process into a three-week ordeal. Traders like Eddie Dollar, who sells clothing, say they have lost loyal customers because shelves remain empty for weeks as goods stay in customs warehouses awaiting clearance.

Even worse, the extra costs are now passed on to consumers. A product that once sold for Shs40,000 now goes for over Shs100,000, leaving ordinary Ugandans struggling to afford the goods on the shelves.

Economists argue the new system could eventually bring order and boost the government's domestic revenue. No more middlemen cheating traders or dodging taxes. But in the short term, the transition has been painful.

Traders still rely heavily on clearing agents because they don’t fully understand the new process. These agents charge high fees, adding to traders’ financial burdens.

Kampala City Traders’ Association board member Jemba Kanakulya Mulondo sees potential in the change, but only if URA improves its efficiency. “This new system can work, but URA must clear goods within 48 hours, not weeks. Otherwise, it will disrupt the business of small traders.”

He urged the government to learn from Kenya, Tanzania, and Rwanda, where cargo consolidation works smoothly, benefiting both traders and Tax Authorities.

Uganda’s traders remain caught between a reform meant to protect them and the harsh reality of delayed goods, higher costs, and frustrated customers.

Groupage cargo policy

In a public notice issued on April 27, Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) explained that while groupage cargo — goods belonging to different importers shipped together in one container remains a legitimate practice, their clearance must strictly follow new compliance measures.

Each importer’s cargo must now be transferred and cleared under their individual Tax Identification Number (TIN).

Under the new system, cargo will still be imported in shared containers, but each importer must clear their portion individually, ensuring transparency and efficiency. Goods will be released by URA within 48 hours after verification, and traders will only pay taxes on what truly belongs to them.

According to URA’s latest estimates, the country loses approximately Shs5 trillion (about USD 1.3 billion) annually to various forms of tax evasion, representing nearly 10 percent of its Gross Domestic Product (GDP).