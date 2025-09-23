Harsh realities facing Africa’s tech startups

The world of start-ups is defined by innovation and potential, but it is also marked by significant risks and challenges, particularly when it comes to securing funding.

Entrepreneurs often come up with groundbreaking ideas and products, but without adequate financial backing, their chances of success significantly decrease.

This article delves into the complexities of investing in start-ups, emphasizing high failure rates, illiquidity, and the various funding options available to early-stage businesses.

As investors weigh the possibility of substantial returns against these inherent risks, it becomes evident that financial constraints heavily influence the decision-making process of entrepreneurs. Understanding these dynamics is crucial for both entrepreneurs navigating the funding landscape and investors seeking to balance risk and reward while pursuing promising opportunities.

A May 2025 report titled “Emerging Market Insights - Venture Capital and the Rise of Africa’s Tech Startups,” by the International Finance Corporation (IFC) highlights the rapid growth of tech startups in Africa over the past decade.

The report indicates that from 2015 to 2022, the number of funded tech firms surged sevenfold to more than 700, with major hubs emerging in cities such as Cairo, Nairobi, and Lagos, as well as new hotspots in Accra and Kigali.

“Despite challenges such as unreliable electricity affecting 40 percent of the population, many startups are thriving by offering services like online payments and supply chain integration for local businesses,” the report states.

However, the number of funded startups fell to fewer than 400 by 2024 due to a global decline in venture capital funding.

The report further reveals that the lack of a domestic equity financing market forces African startups to rely heavily on foreign investors, with around 80 percent of funding coming from abroad, predominantly from Europe and North America.

This reliance poses risks, as foreign investors tend to withdraw during economic downturns. Additionally, African startups are often perceived as riskier, making it difficult for them to secure funding compared to their counterparts in Latin America.

Speaking at the unveiling of the inaugural Women in Tech (WiT) programme winners by Standard Chartered Bank Uganda, in partnership with Innovation Village, Ms Kirsten Wilkinson, the chief risk officer and regional chief compliance officer for Africa and the Middle East at Standard Chartered, highlighted the pivotal role of risk intelligence in entrepreneurship.

“Success is not about evading risk; it is about understanding and managing it effectively,” she asserted.

While the narrative of entrepreneurship often romanticizes passion and vision, the true foundation of lasting companies is their adeptness in handling risks.

She elaborated on the reality of the business landscape: “Every business idea carries uncertainties. Bold decisions involve trade-offs, and startups will inevitably face challenges. The distinguishing factor of successful enterprises is not their absence of risk, but rather their ability to respond to it competently.”

Emphasizing Standard Chartered’s commitment to empowering entrepreneurs, especially women, in honing their risk management skills, Ms Wilkinson stated, “Be it financial, compliance, cybersecurity, or reputational risks, we aim to equip founders with the tools necessary for sustainable growth.”

She stressed the importance of managing risks through meticulous documentation and communication, encouraging entrepreneurs to systematically address potential challenges.

“Every risk should be documented, enabling businesses to develop a robust enterprise risk management framework. Create ‘What If’ scenarios to prepare for various outcomes,” she advised.

Risks

Ms Wilkinson noted that risk is an inherent part of business.

“Don’t shy away from it—quantify it and confront it proactively. Technology and innovation are your best allies in this journey. Continuously ask yourself, ‘What is the risk in this situation?’ and leverage technology in all aspects of your operations,” she explained.

By fostering a culture of risk awareness and proactive management, she says Africa’s tech startups can navigate uncertainties, transforming potential threats into opportunities for growth and sustainability, thereby culminating in effective risk management that stands as a cornerstone for success.

Mr Sanjay Rughani, chief executive officer at Standard Chartered bank Uganda, highlights the vital intersection of startup funding and risk management.

He emphasizes the importance of mentorship for entrepreneurs, particularly in a rapidly evolving landscape where technology plays a central role.

“As startups increasingly rely on technological solutions, founders must seek guidance from experienced advisors who can help navigate the complexities of the funding landscape,” he says.

Rughani notes that, while there has been a positive trend in funding for women-led startups across Africa, substantial gaps remain.

The current data suggests that women receive only about 5 percent of the total venture capital available, despite women owning approximately 25 percent of the total businesses on the continent.

In Uganda, that figure rises to around 34.8 percent, indicating progress but also underscoring the need for further investment in women entrepreneur.

He articulated that Standard Chartered Bank is deeply committed to fostering innovation and inclusion.

“The bank views technology as a key enabler that can bridge the disparities in investment. By nurturing technological innovation, the bank aims to create an ecosystem where women in tech can thrive. Initiatives like the Future Lab program reflect this commitment, aiming to provide female entrepreneurs with the necessary resources, including seed capital to get started,” Rughani explains.

However, he acknowledges the inherent challenges within the banking sector when it comes to funding startups.

Traditionally, banks assess startups through a lens of risk, often focusing on collateral and regulatory requirements.

This conservative approach he says can stifle innovation, particularly for companies operating in emerging sectors such as fintech, health tech, and other complex business models.

To mitigate these challenges, Rughani emphasizes the importance of collaboration with organisations that specialize in technology and understand the nuances of the startup ecosystem.

By partnering with innovation-driven entities, the bank can better assess risk and offer tailored support to entrepreneurs.

Mr Rughani further notes that there is a critical need for more inclusive funding strategies and risk-taking in the banking sector to unlock the potential of startups in Africa, particularly among women entrepreneurs.

“As the landscape evolves, fostering innovation will be essential to achieving equitable growth and success in the region,” he explains.

