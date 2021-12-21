Prime

Has UDB got the muscle to solve SMEs financing challenges?

Vendors sell products during an expo in Kampala. Development banks can be key players for development by providing long-term financing.PHOTO/file

ladu

By  Ismail Musa Ladu

Daily Monitor

What you need to know:

Checklist. Most SMEs struggle to meet Uganda Development Bank’s criteria of Shs1000m.

Ms Dorothy Kimuli, a businesswoman, doesn’t think the country’s development bank is meant for people like her. 

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.