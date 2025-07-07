Hidden tax changes in the 2025/2026 Budget

The presentation of Uganda’s 2025/2026 National Budget might have given the impression that no new tax measures were introduced. This perception largely stems from the government’s withdrawal of a highly publicised proposal to levy a fuel tax, which many observers attribute to political strategy.

However, beyond the headlines, there are several significant, though less publicised, changes to the country’s tax regime, particularly those affecting small businesses and start-ups.

According to Pamela Natamba, a tax partner at PricewaterhouseCoopers, the budget included a notable proposal: a three-year income tax waiver for qualifying start-ups. This incentive is designed to support Ugandan entrepreneurs who establish new businesses with an investment not exceeding Shs500 million. The waiver took effect on July 1, 2025 after President Museveni signed the Income Tax Amendment Act 2025.

The eligibility criteria are stringent. To benefit, one must be a Ugandan citizen and must establish the business on or after July 1, 2025. Any enterprise registered before this date will not qualify.

“Timing and compliance are critical,” Natamba explains. “The registration date essentially determines eligibility. A business registered on June 30, 2025, will not qualify, even if it meets all other criteria.”

Pamela Natamba, a tax partner at PwC.



In addition to being newly established, businesses must comply with Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) filing requirements. This includes submission of tax returns and any additional business information requested by the Commissioner General.

According to Natamba, the government has taken deliberate steps to prevent abuse of the waiver, particularly from individuals who may attempt to benefit multiple times by registering several companies.

“This is the first exemption of its kind specifically designed for Ugandan citizens, and the law prohibits repeat claims. If you, or your associates, have previously benefited from the waiver, you are ineligible,” she explains.

The definition of “associates” is intentionally broad, capturing cases where the same directors or shareholders are involved in multiple businesses.

“It is not enough to simply change the company name or create a new entity. If the ownership or directorship remains the same, you may still be disqualified,” Natamba says. This provision underscores the government’s intent to extend genuine support to new entrants into the market, rather than allow established players to restructure for tax advantage.

Importantly, the exemption applies only to citizens of Uganda, not merely residents. “This is a critical distinction,” she stresses. “The company must be 100 percent citizen-owned. Even a small foreign ownership stake disqualifies the business.”

The symbolic and strategic dimensions of this measure are equally noteworthy. For years, Ugandans have criticised the government for offering tax exemptions to foreign investors while local businesses are left behind. Natamba believes that this initiative reflects a shift in policy direction.

“Uganda has consistently declared an intention to support local businesses and to monetise the informal economy. This waiver is aligned with those strategic goals,” she says.

The real impact of the exemption, however, is debatable. While the gesture is commendable, its practical benefit may be limited, particularly because many start-ups do not generate profits in their early years.

“If a business is loss-making, it would not have paid income tax anyway, so the exemption might appear redundant,” she observes.

She notes that some start-ups do generate modest profits, typically with margins ranging from 10 to 15 percent, and these will benefit. Furthermore, Uganda’s tax system allows businesses to be assessed either on gross turnover or net profit, meaning even low-profit firms could realise some savings.

Beyond the immediate relief, Natamba believes the policy has long-term implications for Uganda’s revenue strategy. “By requiring compliance and reporting during the exemption period, the URA gains access to vital business data. When the waiver expires, it becomes easier to enforce tax collection. This is not just a tax break. It is a foundation for formalising and expanding the tax base,” she explains.

Start-ups hoping to benefit must, therefore, embrace compliance early on. This includes understanding corporate income tax filings, maintaining accurate financial records, and meeting deadlines for both provisional and final returns.

“For instance, if your business year runs from January to December, you are required to file a provisional return mid-year, estimating your expected income and tax liability. This can be revised later as your financial picture becomes clearer,” she says.

Robert Mbaziira, a senior tax manager at Ernst & Young, offers a complementary yet more cautious interpretation of the waiver. While he agrees that the initiative appears generous on the surface, he suggests that its underlying purpose is more strategic than charitable. “The government is offering a three-year reprieve on income tax, but that comes with strings attached,” he says.

“Once a business registers, it becomes a recognised tax agent, obligated to collect and remit other taxes such as Value Added Tax (VAT) and Pay As You Earn (PAYE)."

In Mbaziira’s view, the exemption is a calculated move by the government to formalise Uganda’s large informal economy.

“You are not just being welcomed into the system, you are being drafted into a broader compliance framework,” he says. Businesses will be required to submit a Business Information Return, detailing their operations, partners, and revenue streams. According to him, this is not merely a formality. “The government is not only offering a grace period, it is collecting critical data that will shape tax enforcement strategies in the future.”

The initiative also coincides with a broader reform: starting July 2025, every Ugandan with a National Identification Card will automatically receive a Tax Identification Number (TIN), regardless of whether they are engaged in economic activity. Mbaziira cautions that this move could pose administrative challenges.

“With more than 30 percent of Ugandans operating outside the formal economy, issuing TINs to everyone could result in a bloated register full of non-contributors,” he warns.

For those who do qualify for the exemption, the benefits are real. But they come with added responsibilities.

“Formalisation doubles the administrative burden,” he notes. “Entrepreneurs will have to file monthly returns, keep accurate records, and risk penalties for non-compliance. It is no longer just about selling your product. It is about building a business that meets regulatory standards.”

Mbaziira believes this is a deliberate strategy to introduce small businesses to the tax system in a controlled manner. By offering a temporary waiver, the government is easing new businesses into a life of compliance.

“This is not a free pass. It is a phased onboarding into the formal tax regime. The handshake today will become an audit tomorrow,” Mbaziira notes.

Whether this initiative empowers or overwhelms Uganda’s entrepreneurs will depend on its implementation and how well-informed business owners are. Behind the government’s message of tax relief lies a deliberate plan to deepen compliance, expand the tax base, and transform the informal economy from the inside out.