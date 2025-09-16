Hit global markets with fortified foods, says Ssali

Why is the groundbreaking of the Women’s Industrial Park in Buikwe important to women?

The occasion marks a significant milestone in our collective efforts to empower women and drive economic growth in Uganda. As someone who has worked extensively in trade facilitation, I know that infrastructure alone is not enough to unlock opportunities. It is the systems, standards, and linkages around it that transform potential into prosperity.

However, the Buikwe Industrial Park model, with off-taker agreements, quality standards, and structured market access, mirrors these principles perfectly. It means women-led enterprises here will not only produce, but they will also compete and thrive in both domestic and export markets.

Our mission is to ensure that everyone, especially the most vulnerable, has access to safe, nutritious, and affordable food. We work with the government and private sector to strengthen food systems, from production to processing to consumption, ensuring that nutrition is built into the structure of Uganda’s economy.

We work to reduce poor nutrition and break the cycle by supporting food fortification, promoting maternal and infant nutrition programs, providing workplace nutrition support, empowering small businesses to produce affordable and nutritious foods, and advocating for healthy dietary intake.



How are you going about this?

We have been active in the food fortification space. Uganda’s current regulations mandate that large-scale maize mills fortify their flour. But the broader milling sector is dominated by small millers who supply most households and community schools.

A national survey found that only 7 percent of households consume fortified maize flour. Currently, all fortification premix is imported. While the government has given tax exemptions on premix to make it more affordable for compliant millers, this imported supply chain can be slow, costly, and vulnerable to disruption.





How is fortification useful?

We have been examining the fortification space over the years, particularly for edible oil products and maize flour. But most small and medium-sized millers don’t fortify these products. Yet that is what is consumed by the communities and schools.

Majority of the small and medium-sized millers are unable to export to the regional markets or internationally. So, we shall be supporting the women entrepreneurs in this industrial park (the African Women in Processing (AWIP) Industrial Park in Njeru Municipality in Buikwe District) in processing and fortification of their products so that they can access bigger and premium markets.

Studies show that the body is unhealthy when it lacks essential vitamins and minerals, which are required in small amounts for proper growth and development. This could result in significant economic costs through decreased productivity, impaired cognitive and physical development in populations, and increased maternal and child mortality.

These deficiencies lower workforce capacity, hinder children’s ability to learn, and strain public health systems, costing countries up to 4 to 5 percent of their Gross Domestic Product. So food fortification provides a cost-effective strategy with substantial economic returns, making it a top-priority investment for long-term economic prosperity and public health.



Many other things will be needed in this journey. Can you expound on them?

This industrial park will connect women entrepreneurs and processors to off-takers. This will provide revenue certainty for women entrepreneurs. It is also crucial for securing financing, as it is a guarantee of a steady cash flow and a stable market for products made here. So, the off-takers offer guarantees to the women producers.

We shall see to it that products from here are fortified for easy market access. Fortified foods are important because they have nutrients like vitamins, minerals, or other substances added during processing to improve their nutritional value.

The aim here is to provide consumers with essential nutrients that might be lacking in their regular diet, helping to meet public health goals for nutrient intake, such as adding iodine to salt or vitamin D to milled products like maize flour, rice flour, bread and many of cereals among others.



How can this facility in Buikwe help?

The Buikwe Women’s Industrial Park presents a unique opportunity to address this gap in Uganda’s food fortification efforts. Based on Uganda’s current maize flour consumption, the domestic market for maize premix alone is about 250 metric tonnes per year.

If we brought half of the small miller volumes into fortification, that would add another 150 metric tonnes annually. This presents a viable and investable opportunity for potential investors. By investing in a premix facility, you will not only be contributing to the improvement of nutrition outcomes in Uganda but also tapping into a growing market with potential for returns.



Speaking of premix facilities, what does it mean?

This facility prepares and supplies essential ingredients such as vitamins, minerals, and amino acids for use in food and animal feed. These facilities ensure high-quality, precisely measured, and uniformly dispersed ingredients for use in bulk manufacturing, simplifying the process for producers by providing a ready-made, quality-controlled component. For example, the GAIN Premix Facility helps procure and deliver affordable, quality-certified vitamin and mineral premixes for food fortification in developing countries like Uganda.



Will women still need support despite the Buikwe facility?

We shall support the women processors under the AWIP Industrial Park in Buikwe that will be in the maize value chain with technical assistance to fortify the maize flour so that they can access regional and international markets. Note that part of the benefit of this industrial park will be helping with formalising women-owned businesses. This has been a challenge hindering the growth of many women-led businesses.