How a financial windfall can make or break you

If you have received an unexpected amount of money without planning for it, congratulations!

Now what?

For Mr Karim Jumbe, it could not have come at a better time. Perhaps for you, it may have arrived just when you needed it.

This is a common thread running across the recipienta of windfall described by Ms Nabukwasi Flavia, a financial advisor and financial literacy trainer at Be Money Wiser as “manna from heaven.”

After nearly 40 years of hassling, it took an unexpected inheritance to change Karim’s life from surviving to thriving. Suddenly, he became a landlord receiving millions of shillings from an estate he inherited from his grandfather. Ideally, the estate should have been inherited by his father before being passed down to him.

But in a surprising move, his grandfather chose him over his father as the heir. There he was – an owner of an estate worth millions, if not billions of shillings, bringing an end to his long-time hassle and struggle for opportunities.

Then there is the young man, John Kato. When he woke up, he did not know he would close the day Shs10 million richer. After placing a bet, it did not occur to him that he could end up with Shs10 million by the close of business. But it did. The problem, however, is it was the first time he was receiving such a huge amount in one go.

Ms Maria Gorreti, an economist, tends to get some consultancy work without her solicitation. She has never planned or actively gone looking for these short term jobs, but somehow, they come along. And this supplements her day job’s income whenever the opportunity strikes.

These are some of the many ways in which a windfall can manifest.

When most people suddenly receive a huge sum of money, there is a certain wave of excitement that sets in, leaving them confused but with big ambitious dreams on how to spend the money.

A windfall like the one Karim has landed on, can instantly change life, turning distant dreams into instant possibilities.

According to Ms Nabukwasi, the future that seems bleak will suddenly feel wide open, allowing you to aim higher, explore new opportunities, and even dream bigger than before.

But the reverse is also true. We have since learnt that Karim is struggling after squandering what is essentially generational wealth. As a result of wasting the wealth he bequeathed from his grandfather which was first built by his great-grandfather, he is now experiencing a mental breakdown.

The young man, Mr John Kato, decided to reinvest in betting and he is now back to zero hoping for another hefty payout! As for Ms Maria Gorreti, after quitting her day job, the windfall also followed suit. It ceased to come.

But how do you prevent a windfall from going down the drain?

Mr Isac Mukiibi, mortgages relationship manager at KCB Bank, notes that handling a windfall is “very tricky.”

Considering that these funds are not budgeted for due to their unexpected nature, he says: “It is wise to find an investment venture where these funds can be put for future appropriation,” he says during an interview last week.

He continues: “A windfall should not be misused because it is not a routine income. It should be used to help you create or increase your regular cash flow.”

According to Mr Mukiibi, there are “various impulsive investments” that one can consider including financial market investments and fixed asset investments.

“Banks offer savings accounts and other products that earn interest on the deposits, including windfalls. For relatively large windfalls, one can invest in fixed deposit, treasury bills and bonds and real estate, among other suitable investments. This gives you time to cool off from the excitement that could trigger reckless spending.

“While receiving these windfalls, the beneficiary should collect, keep and share documents that confirm proof of source as guided by the Anti-Money Laundering Act (AML),” reveals Mr Mukiibi.

He continues: “We should not be excited by windfalls but rather use it as an opportunity to better ourselves by creating stable cash flow. If not well-informed, seek professional advice before it is too late.”

Before resting his case, he pointed out that opportunities don't often strike in droves. This means windfalls don’t often come around in a manner we would like. For that, make proper use of it.

Use common sense

For Ms Daphne Kakonge, a human resource expert, once you land a windfall, it is time to apply your common sense rather than losing it through unnecessary excitement.

She warns, “Your decision should not be like the windfall. In other words, don't make sudden financial decisions. You are better off taking your time planning for the windfall than ending up with irrational expenditure or quitting your job if employed. So, review your retirement plan and see how you can increase returns on your windfall through investment in treasury bonds and bills.

“It is the time to analyse your financial goals even if it means doing it with the support of a financial advisor. These steps could be what you need to ensure your windfall is put to prudent use.”

Like Ms Nabukwasi, Ms Kakonge is of the view that windfalls can also be used to pay off high interest debts before dealing with the low interest ones if any.

All experts spoken to for this article agreed that you must protect yourself from scammers, a consensus Ms Kakonge is part of.

Understand windfalls

To benefit from a windfall, which Ms Nabukwasi defines as any unplanned benefit – essentially not as a result of your deliberate effort- you have to understand what it means.

Once you have a grasp of what windfall is all about, you need to stay calm. This, she says, is a number one rule. Then, secondly, pause and reflect. Ms Nabukwasi says this will help you contain the excitement that could lead to unnecessary spending.

Then learn to keep your mouth shut.

She says, “Don’t talk about your windfall. If you do so, given our setting, it will not be long before you are overwhelmed with requests for all sorts of help from relatives, friends and in-laws. There is also a chance you will begin to receive threats.

“Have a clear plan. You may also want to create an emergency fund for the windfall. This could come in handy in the event of loss of a job or in case of health emergencies or even fund your further education. You can also venture into business such as poultry keeping. Before you know it, you could be a major supplier.

Investing in a unit trust is another viable option. Taking on short courses like learning tailoring is not a bad idea. When in doubt, work with professional financial advisors from Bank of Uganda and the Uganda Institute of Banking and Financial Services (UIBF) who offer free financial advice on how to spend and use money.

Importantly, Ms Nabukwasi wants beneficiaries of windfalls to avoid schemes and ventures that promise to get you rich quickly like pyramid schemes and fake online forex trading.

However, don’t be selfish. She says: “It is good to give back, but have limits. Learn to say ‘no’ and have clear limits and boundaries to which you can spend.”

If you don’t have a medium to long-term view, Ms Nabukwasi believes a windfall may not change your life for the better. Spending wisely is, therefore, important or you will end up worse than you were before. From her experience as a financial advisor and financial literacy trainer, Ms Nabukwasi reckons that spending and investing wisely, let alone being disciplined coupled with smart priorities, then your windfall will attract a return on investment.

Three golden purposes

In another interview with Mr Ronald Mukasa Ssenkubuge, the author of Build Stores in Season, a must read book offering tested experiences to unchain you from financial mismanagement at all levels of your life, says windfall assists in three ways.

Mr Mukasa who is also a certified financial literacy coach, personal finance trainer and author told dm Money that a windfall can serve three purposes, including boosting expenditure, reducing debts and enhancing investment.

Mr Mukasa observed that most windfalls tend to be directed towards expenditures that might not be inherently wrong, but tempt propositions. For example, the allure to buy a bigger house, purchase a car, take the long-awaited holiday or introduce/marry the woman of your dreams – are all tempting propositions, according to the author of Build Stores in Season. However, he strongly advises that all necessary efforts should be made to ensure that the entire windfall doesn't end up being used in what he describes as tempting propositions, advising expenses towards such desires should not exceed more than 50 percent of the windfall.

Don’t forget, especially if you are indebted to reduce your debt as it might be the only opportunity to do so. Mr Mukasa believes that using the sudden income to reduce your debt obligations is “a very good use of a windfall.”

A customer displays dollar notes in a banking hall. Most people do not hold onto financial windfalls because they have not worked for them. PHOTO/MICHAEL KAKUMIRIZI

He suggests that you begin by paying the most expensive debts even though it may feel like you have not enjoyed your windfall or bonus but it is a way of disentangling the rope of debt around your neck, affording you some relief.