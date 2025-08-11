How Akatuha gave millet a new taste

In the town of Kyaliwajjala, Namugongo, Wakiso District, one young woman has turned a humble grain into a thriving business.

Ms Grace Akatuha, founder of Kikazi Agri Products, is best known for her flagship brand, Kikazi Millet Flour, and, more recently, cassava flour, added to her product line after persistent customer demand.

“We currently offer two products,” she explained. “Our flagship, and specialty, is millet flour, which we started with. Later, due to customer demand, we added cassava flour,” she says.

The beginning

Ms Akatuha’s story, like for many SMEs in Uganda, draws from painful experiences such as disease, jobs cuts, etc. For her, it was diabetes.

“My mother battled diabetes, and I had gone to many hospitals where the doctors recommended foods that did not have high sugar levels, and millet flour was one of them,” she recalls.

Millet quickly touched a nerve for Ms Akatuha, not only because of its health benefits, but also because it was a neglected staple food in her community in western Uganda.

“And the fact that I come from a region where millet is a staple food, that’s when I saw an opportunity to venture into it,” she said.

A market gap so critical

Ms Akatuha soon realized that millet flour in the market was substandard and often impure with sand and stones. She saw an opportunity to provide a high-quality alternative.

With an initial investment of Shs5m, sourced from her savings and family support, she started small, focusing on her vision of accessible, nutritious food.

“I started small. I began with a few bags. But the initial capital that I invested in was five million shillings,” she said.

Ms Akatuha sells most of her products in bulk, with 80 percent supplied to pharmacies, supermarkets, and hospital canteens. The remaining 20 percent is sold directly to walk-in customers, online buyers, and retail outlets.

“Eighty percent of my sales come from wholesale supply, while 20 percent are from walk-ins, online orders, and retail,” she explained.

The value chain

Ms Akatuha sources out millet grain from her home in western Uganda. She buys it in bulk from the farmers.

“There’s the Grain Council with a dashboard where they always update the millet prices . She then transports it to Kampala, where there is a huge market and also modern machinery for processing the flour.

The flour is then ground in the factory and transported to her premises in Namugongo.

Ms Grace Akatuha, founder of Kikazi Agri Products, looks at one of her millet packs.

Marketing Kikazi Millet Flour

Ms Akatuha leverages social media to market her products. She has also employed high-level branding. She also sells on exhibitions and door-to-door.

“I use all avenues, social media as well as website,” Ms Akatuha says.

She says she also boosts posts on social media. “You know, even to reach a bigger audience, you need to do things like boosting. So, I’ve not utilized social media to its full capacity because of that, she said.

One moment she will forever remember was when her story ran on 31st December in Daily Monitor.

“It gave us a very wide visibility, and I proved that people read newspapers because my phone rang so many times, and my WhatsApp was flooded with messages,” she recalls with happiness.

A sharp eye for opportunities

Unlike many SMEs in Uganda, Ms Akatuha’s journey is one that every entrepreneur dreams of. She is one entrepreneur with an eye for opportunities and growth.

You won’t talk about business accelerators without her name in mind. She broke through the funding barriers by participating in various accelerators and business competitions.

In 2023, she received Shs5m from the Youth Start Up Academy of Uganda, an accelerator, which proved transformative.

In 2024, she secured additional $20,000 (over Shs70m) funding from Hi-Innovator, which enabled her to purchase a tuk-tuk for deliveries.

“That funding found me doing badly; it really lifted me. I didn't have branding and the product was not certified, but still participated. Thankfully, I have now undergone certification,” she says. However, one of their biggest challenge was movement, which was finally solved.

Not a rose without thorns

Despite her success, Ms Akatuha still grapples with significant challenges.

Fluctuating millet prices, often worsened when farmers hoard grain, strain her operations, while marketing hurdles, particularly with supermarkets, test her patience.

“For instance, sometimes I supply to a supermarket and issue an invoice, only to be told that the rats ate the flour. That leaves me in dispute because the rats are not my responsibility, as I delivered the flour in perfect condition.”

Operations

Ms Akatuha purchases in bulk during harvest seasons and has built trust with farmers to negotiate better prices, and also gets supplies on credit. She also leverages her wealth of knowledge she gained from accelerators.

“One of the things we have been taught is to plan. And the fact that we are not new in the market, we know how much we can consume per month, and sometimes we negotiate with the farmer, or whoever you are dealing with, even when the funds are not available,” she explains.

She also actively seeks knowledge and mentorship from fellow entrepreneurs within her business hub, understanding the value of community support.

Glorious moments

Ms Akatuha says her participation in the Top 100 SMEs programme has given her valuable insights into market access and business management.

“For me, the most outstanding benefit was learning how to access markets, and being given the platforms to do so,” she said.