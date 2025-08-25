How black tax holds back Uganda’s earners

According to the Uganda Bureau of Statistics, the 2024 census report shows that the country’s dependency ratio stood at 84 per cent, which means for every 100 people working, there are 84 depending on them. Although this ratio has reduced in the last seven years, from 96 percent in 2018, it is still much higher than the global average of 58 percent.

The dependency ratio means a big portion of Ugandans are not working and are unproductive, which puts a lot of pressure on the working group and strains the economy. This also stifles the saving trajectory.

The dependency problem is partly because Uganda has one of the youngest populations and high levels of unemployment.

Niger has the highest level of dependency at 104 percent, while the United Arab Emirates has the lowest at 20.6 percent.

In Uganda, statistics show only four out of 10 Ugandans of employable age are employed, meaning the rest are depending on the few working.

Away from the official figures, an average working person takes care of nearly 10 or above members of their extended household. It is either fees for a sister’s children, medical bills for parents, rent for an uncle, or start-up capital for a school dropout sibling.

Burden to family members

In life, few things drain the spirit like working endless hours, only to watch a big slice of your hard-earned income disappear to meet the needs of others who rely on you. For many, this cycle stretches on for years, leaving those carrying the weight with little chance to secure their future or fully provide for their needs or those of immediate family members like children.

This practice, commonly referred to as the “Black Tax,” is widespread across Uganda and much of Africa. Unlike in Western societies, where financial responsibility often ends with the nuclear family, African cultures typically extend familial obligations much further, driven by economic disparities among households.

As a result, the burden tends to fall on the one family member who earns a steady income.

DM Money spoke with several individuals grappling with the Black tax to understand their experiences and how they navigate this financial pressure.

Ali Matovu, a trader in downtown Kampala, is the eldest in a large extended family that includes 25 siblings, grandparents, cousins, uncles, aunts, and distant relatives he has met only once or twice.

“My father does not have much to offer financially,” he says. “Since I make some money and I am naturally soft-hearted, I have ended up carrying the weight of looking after everyone else,” Matovu explains.

Matovu explains that black tax has significantly affected his business growth. At times, he runs out of stock and cannot restock because his funds have been spent on family needs that yield no financial return.

“Our families do not realise how heavy this burden is. You see others your age prospering in business, while you remain stagnant. But the people you sacrifice for rarely offer help in return,” Matovu notes.

He describes the Ugandan family as a complex web of relationships where financial expectations can stretch to nearly anyone. “Sometimes it is overwhelming,” he admits. “I have access to basic needs that many of my extended and even close family members don’t. At this point, it is not a choice; it feels like an obligation.”

For Matovu, black tax means constantly patching up financial gaps for others, at the cost of his own progress.

Matovu says that to sustain black tax, one might even resort to taking out loans. He recalls having to secure a loan to pay for his sick brother’s medical bills and to provide capital for his brother to start a business, an act that nearly drove him out of business himself.

He says this experience taught him a valuable lesson: when it comes to black tax, always be willing to help, but only invest what you are prepared to lose.

For thirty-year-old Irene Nakintu, her experience with black tax extends beyond family.

“It is also friends and acquaintances. Some know the exact week I get paid, usually the second week of the month, and that is when the calls and messages start pouring in,” Nakintu explains.

However, she is learning to draw boundaries to separate optional acts of kindness from necessary ones and that to her, is the only way to stay financially sane.

Moses Kato, a counselor, faced the same challenge when he got his first job in the city. From the beginning, he knew what to expect: Black tax. Every paycheque was eaten away not by bills, but by expectations, school fees for cousins, groceries for aunties, rent for an uncle. His own dreams were put on hold.

Kato recalls a tense visit home when it hit him just how much of his life he had sacrificed for his extended family.

“People are tormented by black tax because they have given their entire lives to their families, yet still fear they won’t live comfortably or be able to educate their own children in good schools,” he says.

As a father of three, Kato realised he could no longer carry this burden alone. That week, he called a family meeting. Roles were distributed: his younger brother Ben, whose startup was still growing, offered to help with errands and caregiving. Their meticulous older sister Lydia took on budgeting. Kato continued contributing financially, but only at a sustainable level.

By dividing the responsibility, Kato says he found relief. “It is not about abandoning responsibility,” he reflects.

To him, it is about sharing it, and together, they transformed a burden into a bond, proof that when shared, black tax can strengthen families instead of breaking them down.

According to Newton Buteraba, the chief executive officer of House of Wealth, a business advisory firm, black tax is a concept he first encountered in literature, originating from South Africa. It is rooted in the spirit of Ubuntu, a philosophy of togetherness and communal support.

“When Black professionals in South Africa start earning, they often send a portion of their income to support family, an uncle, a sibling, or a parent. It becomes an obligation,” he says.



Buteraba explains that this practice has extended to other parts of Africa and beyond. “Now, in some Asian communities, they are calling it ‘Brown Tax.’

The concept is the same: once you make money, you find yourself responsible for supporting not just your nuclear family, but the extended one as well.”

However, he warns that this can severely affect saving and investment as the recipients often have no limit. One person will ask for tuition, another for rent, someone else for food or medical bills.

To manage this, Buteraba advises putting black tax on a budget. “Say to yourself: this is how much I have made, and this is the specific amount I can allocate to my extended family,” he explains.

He adds a psychological perspective: “When someone receives help from you, their brain registers you as the solution to that specific problem. The hippocampus encodes the situation, and the amygdala attaches emotion to it. So, every time they have a similar problem, they instinctively turn to you.”

“For example, if someone calls you for medical help and you provide money, their brain begins to associate your name with medical assistance. That is why, just like you save names in your phone, Alex Taxi, Julius Plumber, Peter Painter, the brain does the same with people who provide financial help,” Buteraba explains.

To counter this pattern, Buteraba recommends a strategy he calls the “appear-disappear method.”

“When they call you this month, appear, help them. Next month, disappear. The month after, appear but with a smaller amount. Then disappear again. This way, you disrupt their brain’s pattern of associating you as the default solution,” Buteraba advises.

According to Buteraba, this method gradually reduces the emotional dependency on the benefactor.

“Eventually, they hesitate before calling you. You are no longer seen as the automatic fix for every problem,” Buteraba says.