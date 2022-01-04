Prime

How BoU shielded firms from Covid-19 shocks

An aerial view of Kampala city. The credit relief measures provided a much-needed cushion for borrowers against the effects of Covid-19 insert is Dr Michael Atingi-Ego , The Deputy Governor Bank of Uganda. PHOTO/RACHEL MABALA

By  MARTIN LUTHER OKETCH

What you need to know:

2021 was a challenging year for businesses, pushing Bank of Uganda to extend its credit relief measures to September 2021. These measures were further extended for borrowers in education and hospitality sectors to September 2022.  The Deputy Governor Bank of Uganda, Dr Michael Atingi-Ego explains.

2021 was a challenging year for businesses and the economy, pushing Bank of Uganda to extend its credit reief measures to September 2021.These measures were further extended for borrowers in education and hospitality sectors to September 2022. The Deputy Governor Bank of Uganda, Dr Michael Atingi-Ego expounds on what shaped the  economy in 2021 in an interview with Martin Luther Oketch.

