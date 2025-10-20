How digital fraud is rising in Africa

Digital crime in Africa is getting cheaper, smarter and harder to stop. What once required high-level coding skills can now be done from a smartphone, using nothing more than a Telegram account, a VPN, and a few dollars.

During the recent seventh Annual Fintech Conference in Kampala, Tatenda Chinodafuka, regional business development director at Sumsub, called it the “democratisation of fraud.”

“You no longer have to be tech savvy to launch an attack on a bank or fintech,” he warns. “With just a virtual account and $50, someone can hit anywhere in the world.”

The rise

According to Sumsub’s 2025 Annual Report, global identity fraud rates more than doubled between 2021 and 2024. In 2024 alone, 76 percent of all fraud attempts happened after KYC (Know Your Customer) verification, meaning attackers were breaching systems after customers had already been verified.

Across Africa, the picture is bleaker still. The continent saw a 167 percent rise in fraud attempts - the highest regional increase globally.

Nigeria tops the chart with an alarming 85.91 percent fraud rate, dominated by money muling (when someone is deceived into using their bank account to transfer money that was obtained illegally), account takeovers, and crypto scams. Uganda, Tanzania, and Algeria follow closely, featuring schemes such as SIM swaps, identity theft, and synthetic profiles.

Uganda’s Interpol reports reveal that cyber-related crimes have increased by more than 60 percent in just one year.

“With just US$1,000, a fraud network can cause losses of up to US$2.5 million in a month,” Chinodafuka notes. “That’s how powerful these new systems have become.”

Deepfake threat

One of the most worrying Artificial Intelligence (AI) trends is the explosion of deepfake technology - AI-generated videos and voices designed to mimic real people.

Once limited to memes and entertainment, deepfakes are now being weaponised for scams, political misinformation, and identity theft.

Sumsub’s data shows a fourfold increase in deepfake detections in 2024 alone, while reports from Smile ID and Nairametrics confirm a growing wave of AI-powered synthetic identities that is false digital personas built from real and fake credentials combined.

In Nigeria and Tanzania, synthetic identity fraud surged by over 180 percent in the past year, while East Africa saw a 27 percent biometric verification rejection rate, suggesting sophisticated forgery at work.

Marvin Peter Makwasi, an AI Ethics scholar, says deepfakes have “redefined what truth means in the digital age.”

“When a video can say anything you never said, or an image can move money you never touched. We are no longer just talking about fraud,” he explains. “We are talking about the collapse of digital trust itself.”

Why Africa is vulnerable

Analysts say Africa’s rapid digital transformation, while vital for financial inclusion, has outpaced cybersecurity investment. With mobile money and fintech platforms processing billions daily, vulnerabilities are multiplying.

The 2020 Study by Google and International Finance Corporation projects Africa’s digital economy to reach US$712 billion by 2050, but fragmented regulation and uneven KYC standards leave gaping loopholes.

“Fraudsters are opportunists. They go where the defences are weakest — and currently, that is the mobile money and digital lending space,” says Felix Mutebi, the chief executive officer XILEF and tech consultant.

With one of the most dynamic and fast-growing fintech ecosystems, the attraction to the region is evident. In 2022 alone, African fintech startups secured more than US$1.4 billion, marking a staggering 39.3 percent increase from 2021.

However, Chinodafuka cautions that where money and innovation move fast, fraud always follows.

Uganda ranks among the top 10 most targeted countries for AI-driven and digital fraud, according to Sumsub.

Local fintech operators report an upsurge in SIM swap attacks, where fraudsters duplicate phone numbers to intercept one-time passwords, and loan app impersonations, where cloned websites harvest user credentials.

Speaking at the 14th Annual East Africa Information Security, Marice Taremwa, President of ISACA Kampala Chapter, highlights the extent of the fraud, data breaches and cyber attacks

“One case alone involved about Shs65 billion changing hands in a very short time.” He further cites an ongoing case involving US$20 million stolen from a financial institution.

In response, the Parliament and Central Bank have tightened the country’s Cybersecurity Framework, while mobile money operators have introduced biometric re-verification for high-value transactions.

However, policy alone cannot keep pace with a problem that evolves faster than regulation.

The consensus among experts is clear. Traditional defences are insufficient.

“It is like going to a sword fight with a knife,” Chinodafuka says, referring to firms still relying on outdated cybersecurity tools. “You need AI to fight AI.”

AI-powered fraud detection mechanisms, such as those employed by Sumsub, cover the user journey, from onboarding to withdrawals, using document verification, liveness checks, device fingerprinting, behavioural analytics, and real time monitoring.

Still, smaller fintechs struggle with implementation costs and false positives that frustrate legitimate users, coupled with a constant need to retrain models as attackers adapt.

Digital fraud is a trust crisis. Every breach chips away at confidence in fintech, slows innovation, and threatens financial inclusion across the continent.

“If we lose trust, we lose the very promise of digital transformation,” says Mutebi.

As Africa’s digital economy expands, its exposure to fraud will only grow, but experts see opportunity too.

By investing in AI-driven defences, improving cross-border threat intelligence, and enforcing harmonised regulations, the continent can stay ahead of the curve, turning one of its biggest threats into a catalyst for stronger, safer digital systems.

Taremwa emphasizes stronger awareness campaigns and capacity building programmes, as one of the crucial remedies to digital fraud.

“The fight against fraud is really a fight for the future of Africa’s digital economy,” Makwasi emphasizes. “It is a test of whether innovation can protect, not just disrupt.”