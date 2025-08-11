How Gen Z spends their money 

They have thin wallets and expensive tastes. Welcome to Generation Z.

Born between the late 1990s and early 2010s, Gen Z has come of age in the shadow of the 2008 financial crisis and now contends with the economic uncertainty brought on by the Covid-19 pandemic. Coupled with rising student loan debt, a rapidly evolving job market, and the digital transformation of banking, this generation faces a distinct set of financial challenges.

In the face of limited financial literacy, high inflation, and the high unemployment rate, Uganda's Generation Z (Gen Z) embarks on a journey to build wealth in a complex financial environment.

"Generation Z (Gen Z) can be described as the age group born between 1997 and 2012, that is, 13- 28 year olds, while millennials refer to the age group born between 1980 – 1995,” says Flavia Nabukwasi, a financial literacy advisor with Uganda Bankers Association.

This represents a significant demographic of approximately 35 percent of Uganda's 47 million people, an era with high affinity to technology and fast-paced solutions and accomplishments, says economist Taaka Proscovia Mugeni.

Generation Z is inheriting a financial landscape markedly different from that of previous generations. This is how Gen Z’s financial habits compare to those of other generations.

Financial behaviour

Ms Nabukwasi notes that Gen Z in Uganda is digitally savvy and comfortable using digital platforms such as mobile money and digital banking earlier than millennials were at their age. Gen Z are surely risk-averse, they are all about mobile wallets, Airtel Money, and MTN Mobile Money are like second nature to them.

Investment and budgeting apps

According to the 2023 Banking Sector report, over 60 percent of Ugandans under 25 use mobile money daily.

"Technology plays a big role in democratising investment opportunities to Gen Z and also informs them about the available investment opportunities. Apps like Xeno, Chipper Cash are doing a great job in providing the youth with easy access to make savings and investments,” says lawyer Aaron Alinda.

"Millennials often chased stable office jobs first, but Gen Z are selling sneakers on Instagram, doing graphic design gigs, or running small TikTok businesses before they hit 20. The hustle starts early because jobs are hard to come by these days,” says Flavia Nabukwasi.

This entrepreneurial spirit is fuelled by high youth unemployment among the working population 15+ which stands at 12.3 percent according to the 2024 Uganda Bureau of Statistics report.

The East/West divide

While Gen Zs in Uganda demonstrate an increasing awareness of financial literacy, access to financial knowledge is still lacking.

"The difference/divide between our Gen Z and their western counterparts in terms of financial independence is influenced by various factors, including economic conditions, education, and cultural values," says Ms Nabukwasi.

"As a Ugandan, living in the U.S [United States] has shaped my perspective on financial independence. In the United States, children start working at a relatively early age as compared to Uganda, implying that they are exposed to financial literacy and the value of work at a tender age. The idea of working in the United States is structured to dictate that you can only spend from what you have earned, which then influences financial values such as saving more, long-term planning, and investments, says Olivia Katera, a Gen Z.

"They prioritise saving for future investments such as education, healthcare, food, and spending less. In many cases, Gen Zs in the U.S. have the financial obligation to take care of their personal needs and any expenses such as travel and vacations. Therefore, their expenditures are limited to necessities rather than reckless expenditures."

"Ugandan Gen Zs focus more on meeting daily needs on the income earned under the ‘hand-to-mouth’ notion, making investments more limited in Uganda," she adds.

Ms Katera further highlights, "With the U.S. being the largest economy in the world, Gen Zs have broader access to banks and financial services, financial literacy, and job opportunities in comparison to Uganda."

"Through using money apps like Venmo, Mint, Genz in the U.S can track their expenditures, save and invest. Many of these financial institutions have taken it upon themselves to offer financial literacy online courses to enhance knowledge on money, savings and investments," Ms Katera elaborates.

Ms Nabukwasi thus emphasizes that it is not just about hard work; systems matter. In the West, Gen Z has access to student loans, gig apps, and credit scores, unlike in Uganda, a gap that should be bridged.

Ms Nabukwasi illustrates other factors affecting Gen Zs in Uganda in their wealth creation journey.

"In many Ugandan families, wealth is not just personal, it is communal, especially in rural areas. There is a lot of pressure on firstborns or educated children to take care of siblings and parents. So, a 24-year-old might spend their first big pay cheque on a family member’s medical bill instead of investing. That can affect how someone plans for personal goals such as buying land or starting a business," Ms Nabukwasi explains.

A customer browses an online shopping platform. A digital economy requires Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) and startups to have the tools and infrastructure to scale. PHOTO/MICHAEL KAKUMIRIZI

"There is also the cultural weight placed on owning land. Even Gen Zs who live in the city are often expected to build in the village eventually, not just for themselves, but to prove that they have made it. So a young person who would rather invest in digital assets or travel will feel compelled to save for land in their ancestral home," Ms Nabukwasi says.

"It complicates how wealth is defined. For Gen Zs in Uganda, wealth planning often involves balancing personal dreams with family duty," she adds.

Risks and controversies

A 2024 report by NielsenIQ, GfK, and World Data Lab revealed that Gen Zs is the largest generation on earth, with its spending power expected to grow to $12 trillion by 2030. As such, there are several potential risks that Gen Zs incur, which include:

"Their risk aversion might lead them to miss out on investment opportunities that could help their wealth grow over time," says Ms Nabukwasi.

"Some Gen Zs might be tempted to invest in riskier assets such as cryptocurrencies without fully understanding the risks. I have met 19-year-olds putting half their savings into crypto because it is the future, without a backup plan," says Ms Nabukwasi.

"Compared to millennials, Gen Zs are also more likely to be influenced by social media and online trends, which can lead to impulsive financial decisions. With easy credit, especially micro-loans such as digital loans or even if it is just a friend lending money, many prioritise buying the latest smartphone over saving. Millennials at least had a bit more financial caution drilled into them. Gen Zs are maturing in an instant-gratification economy," she emphasizes.

Graduate fellow School of Economics at Makerere University Diphus Tugume highlights that peer influence and social media consumerism take a toll on Gen Z savings and hinder investments.

"Though peer influence can be a tool for wealth creation only if one is surrounding themselves with the right crowd. However, most Gen Zs seem to be doing the contrary due to limited financial knowledge," he adds.

Mr Alinda states: "It is a misconception labelling Gen Zs as lazy without taking into account that the economy also in this day and age is a challenge. The value of money today is not the same as it was in the millennial days. Yet, employers do not take this into account when improving the salaries of their employees. So it is difficult for Gen Zs to improve their quality of life. That is why they venture into get-rich-quick schemes."

"Ensure financial education for Gen Zs regarding financial products such as unit trusts and bonds, stocks, treasury bills, the compounding effect of investments, and the risks inherent in investments such as cryptocurrencies and forex. This would go a long way in helping Gen Zs to make informed investment decisions,” Mr Alinda notes.

Gen Zs are reshaping the digital economy with fintech innovations, presenting significant opportunities for Gen Zs in Uganda.

Ms Nabukwasi notes that the percentage of Gen Z clients in the banking sector is growing rapidly, but it still lags the number of millennial clients. Based on industry trends, Gen Z makes up around 10-15 percent of banking clients, while millennials account for around 30-40 percent.