How handicraft producers can modify product lines

The Ministry of Tourism, Wildlife and Antiquities says diversifying Uganda’s tourism products, forms part of the wider strategy to strengthen one among the most affected sectors, owing to the Covid-19 pandemic. Doreen Katusiime, the Permanent Secretary in the Tourism Ministry says in the next financial year, 2021/2022, government will start constructing production centres for the handicraft and souvenir project worth Shs1.5 billion. She spoke to Prosper magazine’s Rachel Nabisubi on how handicraft producers and traders can improve their products.

By Rachel Nabisubi

How significant is the handicraft sub-sector as a new window for tourism exports?

The Handicraft and Souvenir Development Project is focusing on capacity building targeting producers, associations and exporters, renovation and establishing of production centres in at least three different regions of Uganda.

Government is funding the establishment of three production centres starting with the first one next financial year (2021/2022). It will be located near Murchison Falls National Park.

This (production centre) will be fully fledged, tooled and in operation to ease on the production process of quality handicraft products that are crafted to meet global standards.

If a tourist can come in and track gorillas at Bwindi (Impenetrable National Park) spending $600 in the process, they should be able to buy some of these wonderful handicrafts made in Uganda.

How much is earmarked to support handicrafts and souvenirs made in Uganda?

The immediate intervention is to have the Production Centres (3) set up complete with the necessary equipment and machinery to support advanced commercial production. This will be at a cost of Shs1.5 billion in FY 2021/2022.

It is also expected that these centres will lower the cost of production for the producers of handicrafts and souvenirs in Uganda.

The training in best management practices targeting different groups of Handicraft producers is expected to promote savings under Associations and Cooperative Societies within which possible financing can be formulated.

How much do handicrafts in Uganda contribute to tourism revenue?

According to the survey of the respondents, handicraft producers earn about Shs360 billion ($100m) in earnings from the Handicraft and Souvenir Products per annum. The top handicraft earning products are metal products, ceramics & pottery, wood carving, jewelry and art paintings.

How representative are the groups under training for the Handicraft and Souvenir development project?

We have these groups from across the different parts of the country and most are within the proximity of the different protected areas that are pivotal to international and domestic tourists.

Drawn from the North, Central, Rwenzori and West Nile regions of the country, they are grouped under Associations which should be transformed in Cooperative Unions once the numbers are sufficient.

This will enable the ability to cooperate in production, management, marketing and improving the quality of the handicrafts.

The knowledge needs to be put into use to enhance their competitive edge.

The Ministry of Tourism, Wildlife and Antiquities together with our partners the International Trade Centre and the Enhanced Integrated Framework (Geneva) are determined to bring on board as many actors as possible from the lower tiers engaged in production.

State minister for Tourism Godfrey Kiwanda tours craft stalls during the launch of Handicrafts and Souvenir development project in Kampala in 2019. PHOTO/Eronie Kamukama

How were these groups identified?

We did a baseline study that focused on selected groups. We mapped out all the stakeholders across the country with keen interest on what each region is good at producing.

We have intensified trainings on quality management, on product design and market development skills for the different groups.

We have also developed a Uganda export manual on crafts and souvenirs, with emphasis on branding and marketing so we can have “Ugandan crafts from the Pearl of Africa.”

What interventions do you have for enabling the private sector thrive under this product line?

We are utilising a grant from the Enhanced Integrated Framework which will over three years be used as a spring board to grow the sustainability effort around this.

Government is committed to diversifying and increasing non traditional exports including tourism. We need to ensure more jobs are created for our young Ugandans under the handicrafts and souvenirs.

We have been selling souvenir products from neighbouring countries here in the country. We must now improve on the quality, quantity and standards that our people produce.

Ugandan products will become more competitive in the international, regional and domestic handicraft and souvenirs business space.

We want them to develop as many products as possible. They must improve on how they manage their groups.

How many producers are you targeting to benefit?

There are currently 22 established producer associations and cooperatives of Handicraft makers in over 20 districts across the country’s North, East, Western, West Nile and Central regions.

There are 2,379 active members who are directly involved in the handicraft business as full time occupation.

With a streamlined policy and related structural support by way of technology driven production centers, it is anticipated that integrated employment within this sub sector will hit 12,000 under three years alone.

What are some of the compliance efforts around this?

Code of conduct is very critical for this sector, for instance the tour guides or drivers taking our visitors to the protected areas, visits to the production centre among others, must be adhered to.

Sustainability in harvesting of the raw materials taking note of the environmental elements, is also of essence.



