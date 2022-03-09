How incubation hubs can change entrepreneurship teaching

The incubation centres are designed to facilitate students to develop innovative ideas and translate them into practical businesses. Representative image Image Credit/ Flickr

By  Tom Brian Angurini

What you need to know:

It’s not uncommon to find a fresh graduate, grim-faced, walking the streets, submitting job applications here and there, but not even making the shortlist for applicants to be interviewed for a job

A university degree is arguably one of the most celebrated academic successes in Uganda. On a typical graduation day, parents flock the university grounds to celebrate their child’s academic success. They even hold a graduation party for their child. Yet for many graduates, the excitement that comes with this academic success evaporates shortly after the graduation parties as the jubilation gives way to despair following fruitless job searches.

