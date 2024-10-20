How local firms are taking on engineering works at EACOP

“Diversifying into the oil and gas sector has increased the company’s revenue and transformed our global partnerships,” said Mr Derek Natumanya, chief operating officer at ICS Engineering and Environment Company in a recent interview.

“This shift has empowered us to invest in technology, staff development, and improved assets, fueling our continued growth.”

ICS is among the Ugandan companies contracted to provide engineering support services for the East African Crude Oil Pipeline (EACOP), an infrastructure project that will transport Uganda’s crude oil from the Albertine Graben to Tanzania’s Port of Tanga in the Indian Ocean.

With the development of the US $4.5 billion EACOP underway in Uganda and Tanzania, Ugandan companies are playing a critical role in the Engineering, Procurement, Construction Management, and Commissioning (EPCmC) phase, which was contracted to Worley UK. Spanning 1,443 kilometres, EACOP is set to become the world’s longest heat-traced crude oil pipeline, marking a significant milestone in East Africa’s energy landscape.

The engineering and construction works for the EACOP project are underway in Uganda and Tanzania, and London in the United Kingdom. Heat-tracing makes the EACOP technically complex, requiring a range of specialised technical skills, equipment, materials, and significant infrastructure to support the construction of the pipeline.

Multiple Ugandan companies, subcontracted by Worley UK, are undertaking high-level engineering, civil works, and structural designs at the five Main Camps and Pipe Yards (MCPYs) in different locations in Uganda. These will be used to accommodate the workers and for the storage of construction materials and equipment for the pipeline and related facilities such as the two Pump Stations (PS).

The companies involved have been subcontracted by Worley to design civil and structural elements, including access roads to pump stations and mainline block valves, and oversee the construction management of these projects in Uganda. This includes the design of close to 5Km of access roads to the different pipeline installations.

Pearl Engineering Company Limited, specialising in infrastructure development, engineering, design, procurement, and construction, along with Excel Construction Ltd, which also focuses on design and construction services, is among the companies sub-contracted to undertake early civil works for the East African Crude Oil Pipeline (EACOP) project. Other key companies include ROHI Investments Limited, Muhick Oil and Gas Limited, Joysun International Limited (JOYSUN), Fulcrum Consult Limited (FULCRUM), which specialises in construction and heavy equipment rental, and WSS Services (U) Ltd, an engineering and design construction firm.

Additionally, Alpha Geo-Engineering Ltd, a Ugandan subsidiary of Ethiopia’s Gondwana Engineering Plc, provides geology, geotechnical engineering, and construction materials testing services. BETA Projects Limited, Geotechnical Engineering and Technology Laboratory Ltd, SOLITON TELMEC (U) LIMITED, and Emport Ltd, which focuses on equipment leasing, have also been engaged in the project.

These companies have been tasked with carrying out early civil works across various locations, including Hoima, Kakumiro, Mubende, Ssembabule, and Kyotera. The scope of work covers camps, pump station sites, yards, and access facilities such as the Main Camps for Pump Stations 1 and 2, and the Main Camp and Pipe Yards. Their responsibilities include bush clearing, site grading, cut-and-fill operations, roadbed preparation, drainage system construction (including drainage ditches and sedimentation ponds), permanent fencing, cabin installations, and the construction of canteens, utilities, electrical systems, water distribution, and sewerage systems. They are also building pipe berms in storage areas.

In addition, two government-owned entities have been contracted for the project: National Enterprise Corporation (NEC) Works and Engineering Ltd and National Water and Sewerage Corporation (NWSC). NEC provides construction, architectural, and civil engineering services, while NWSC is responsible for supplying water to multiple EACOP operational sites. This includes designing and constructing pipelines to supply water to Pump Station-2 in Sembabule, and the camp yards in Mubende and Kyotera districts.

Ugandan companies have collectively earned $88.7 million (Shs328.2 billion) from the EACOP project, injecting significant capital into the economy. The Ugandan companies are providing critical engineering, construction, and infrastructure services for the EACOP project, gaining invaluable experience in managing large-scale, complex projects. Their involvement, from site preparation to construction management, positions them as key players in the country’s growing oil and gas sector.