How Munyasa bags millions from recycled threads

Did you know that plastic waste can be converted into sewing threads?

Rose, a single mother of three, is one of the wheels that move Helton Traders, a company vested in recycling Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) plastic bottle waste into polyester sewing threads through picking the raw material – PET bottle waste. It is a symbiotic relationship that Hellen Munyasa, the founder of Helton Traders, loves as she uplifts other women out of their plight.

“Rose lost her small retail shop during the Covid-19 pandemic. With no support, no income, and children to feed, life became a daily struggle. Today, through collecting plastic bottles for Helton, she earns enough to feed her family, rent a small room, and send one of her children back to school,” she shares.

On the other hand, Helton eases the burden of uncollected waste because, according to the National Environment Management Authority (NEMA), Uganda generates over 600 tonnes of plastic waste daily, yet 60 percent of it goes uncollected. On the business side, with over 1,000 textile traders spending Shs14m annually on costly imported threads, Helton Traders provides a cheaper and sustainable option.

“My journey started over 10 years ago in the textile industry as a regular trader, where I realised that 70 percent of our revenue came from selling sewing threads—yet all of them were imported. At the same time, I saw plastic waste piling up in my community, causing pollution. I knew there had to be a better solution—one that could reduce imports, create local jobs, and address the plastic waste crisis,” she says.

That gave birth to Helton Traders, with a mission to transform waste into value while strengthening Uganda’s textile industry. This business to business (B2B) company produces sustainable polyester sewing threads made from recycled PET plastic bottles and their clients are wholesale textile traders and tailors in Uganda.

Training

Apart from her experience in the textile industry, where she has gained skills in business, entrepreneurship, and sustainable manufacturing, Munyasa has participated in various accelerator programmes that helped her refine their business model. They include the Tony Elumelu Foundation (TEF) Entrepreneurship Program (2022), ATO Ventures (2022), Crowdsolve (2023), Climate Launchpad Accelerator (2023), YSAU Cohort 3 by Hive Colab (2023), Sustory love -climate story competition (2023), Afrise Challenge by Concordia University & Hindsight Ventures (2024), UNDP & TEESA Uganda Youth for Business Accelerator 2024, REBI Climate-KIC Gender Mainstreaming Accelerator Programme (2024), Total Startup of the Year Programme (2024), Stanbic Bank Women Business Incubator Programme -Cohort 3 (2024), Dunin-Deshpande Jim Leech Mastercard Foundation - Queen's University Canada (2024), JICA Ninja Accelerator Programme (2024 to 2025), Waste Aid Wastepreneur Accelerator Program (2024 to 2025), and Rising Tide Africa (2025).

“These investments and accelerator experiences have helped us refine our operations, expand our market reach, and increase our production capacity, enabling us to create sustainable impact through circular economy solutions in East Africa,” she says.

Idea to implementation

To turn the idea into reality, Helton Traders started operations in 2022 after months of research and testing with $3,000 (Shs11 million) from a United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Fund.

“Personal investment worth $15,000 (Shs55.2 million) plus support from well-wishers worth $61,000 (Shs224.4 million) have also boosted us. That is coupled with grants and investments from other partners like, TEF, EAC-GIZ, and M-Kyaala Ventures worth over $50,000 (Shs184 million), which have helped us scale production,” she says.

Ms Munyasa’s magic wand starts with gathering then sorting (to remove all non-PET materials, caps, and labels) waste plastic bottles, as only clear PET bottles are suitable for thread. That is followed by cleaning and crushing the bottles to plastic flakes.

The flakes are then melted and transformed into staple fiber, which is spun into polyester sewing thread. The thread is then wound onto spools and packaged for sale.

Hellen Munyasa, the founder of Helton Traders, transforms waste into value while strengthening Uganda’s textile industry. PHOTO/COURTESY

“Each step involves different machines such as the PET crushing machines, extrusion machines, staple fiber spinning line and winding machines,” she shares.

This process involves working with various people, turning Helton Traders into an employment provider. Apart from 12 people directly employed by the company, they work with a network of over 150 local waste collectors, community groups, and waste collection groups to source used plastic bottles.

Growth

Growing the business has required resilience, a strong belief in their mission, and hard work. However, building partnerships has also been essential, providing both funding and valuable advice to help drive progress.

Costs and profits

The company’s major costs include raw materials (plastic waste), electricity, labour, and machine maintenance.

“These are worth Shs5,571,950 per month and we cover these through sewing thread sales, partnerships, and impact-driven investments,” she says.

In a good month, the company generates around $10,000 (Shs36.8 million) in revenue and they target a 20 percent profit margin (about $2,000 per month) though it varies.



Challenges

Like any other business, Munyasa has a fair share of hurdles. One being securing more funding for machinery to scale operations as these are costly.

“The solution has been to seek grants, impact investment, and strategic partnerships. The other option is exploring asset-backed financing to acquire machines,” she says.

The company also grapples with limited awareness of sustainable threads among probable clients. Nonetheless, educating the market through campaigns, textile fairs, and partnerships has raised awareness and increased consumption.

Given the high prevalence of waste, Munyasa explains that the inconsistent supply of plastic waste is a concern. The solution, he suggests, lies in strengthening long-term contracts with waste collectors.

Hellen Munyasa cleans up plastic waste. According to the National Environment Management Authority, Uganda generates over 600 tonnes of plastic waste daily, yet 60 percent of it goes uncollected. PHOTO/JOAN SALMON

Industry trends

The textile and recycling industries are evolving rapidly, both globally and in Uganda. In East Africa, Munyasa says demand for sustainable, locally made products is rising as climate change awareness grows.

“Uganda’s textile sector is expanding, especially in tailoring, fashion, and school uniforms. Yet, polyester sewing thread, a high-demand product, is entirely imported, despite the region's $54 million thread market. Helton aims to fill this gap and restore Uganda’s leadership in East Africa’s textile industry,” she says.