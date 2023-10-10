How to maximise returns from exhibitions

Exhibitions are an important part of a company’s marketing fusion as they are a perfect place to meet hundreds of eager prospects searching for solutions in one place in just a few days.

For instance, the ongoing 29th Uganda International Trade Fair (UITF) at Uganda Manufacturers Association (UMA) grounds Lugogo, is expected to attract more than 300,000 show goers by the end of its stipulated seven days.

So far, it has attracted 987 local and over 30 international exhibitors with a pool of goods and services.

According to UMA, this particular trade fair under the theme: “Driving Manufacturing and Trade Efficiency through Digital Transformation and Innovation,” has created opportunities for business investors to connect and explore partnerships that can accelerate the adoption of digital technology and innovative solutions.

That said, it is very possible for an exhibitor to leave such an event feeling like it was of limited value for the business done versus the monies spent.

How then, can one optimise a trade fair as a show case?

According to Mr Daniel Birungi, former executive director UMA prior planning is fundamental.

Preparation

To get the most of any given exhibition, having a defined goal for participating as an exhibitor is vital. At the end of the day, it is the measurable factor in as far as determining whether the trade fair was worth the while or not.

Mr Birungi, an expert in the manufacturing industry, says: “It starts at the point when you are considering to participate. The why. Because it is not just a case of you showing up but also getting a benefit. Given this is a business spin, you need to get something out of it – sales and connections.”

Moreover, training of the sales personnel that are to be at the trade fair is another fundamental aspect of preparation.

Participants at the 29th Uganda International Trade Fair in Lugogo. An exhibition offers a small window of opportunity to exploit the interaction with customers. PHOTO/JOYCE AHEEBWA

Ensuring they are well equipped with information about the products to avoid scenarios where they have to make consultations every time they are approached.

“Customer care can be the down fall of a very good exhibitor. Behaviour that is the mood, the body language and the language itself. It helps when everyone that walks in is attended to in a language they can understand and relate to,” Mr Birungi says.

Ms Blessing Mimisa, a sales agent at Kinyara Sugar limited, notes that there is need to exercise a lot of patience when dealing with every one that visits the stall.

“Just imagine getting over 700 people a day asking questions yet you end up making only about 100 sales. It can get frustrating yet you must wear a smile each time and disperse the information being sought after,” she says.

Early booking

There are high traffic areas for particular goods in most of these exhibitions and the organisers are aware of this. “Make early consultations so that you are advised accordingly,” Ms Mimisa says.

Furthermore, being that the exhibitor already has some clients, it helps to publicise their participation in that particular trade fair through various publicity channels especially the socials.

By this, the loyal customers will look for and locate the brand no matter the stall location.

During the exhibition

However, when it comes down to it, during the actual days of the exhibition, a well set out stall that is well branded will attract traffic.

“If an exhibitor has to go through the over 1,000 stalls, then there has got to be something that will draws them to stop at your stall,” Mr Birungi says.

An official who preferred not to be named from Consumer Affairs Unit, Uganda Communications Commission (UCC) at their 29th UITF pavilion hinted that for this edition of the trade fair, they were very creative with the setup.

“Carrying the mandate to promote consumer awareness and protect interests and rights of the consumer in the communications sector through an effective regulatory and licensing service, we are always on the lookout for mass gatherings to reach as many people as possible.

“Every year we come up with new ways to actualise our goal. This year, we have set up a mini seminar area where we can discuss with groups of people for instance students.”

Fellow exhibitors are reached out too, from their stalls.

Additionally, they utilise the opportunity to gather some data concerning a number of consumer issues.

Clustering

This is placing similar products in one corner making it much easier to be identified by the show goers, but most importantly, to avail equal opportunity for visibility.

“If a Daniel is looking for mechanics and a Joy is looking for Agribusiness services, they could both have come with a particular brand in mind but, depending on their marketing skills, the other brands are able to try to persuade the potential customer,” Mr Birungi says.

Moreover, budgets are different as large companies often have big budgets for exhibitions while small companies, noticeably, the opposite.

He says: “Consider someone who came because they know a big brand but they find a similar product of equally good quality which is perhaps more affordable. The catch is for all exhibitors to display their best products and services if they must benefit.”

The big companies are not left out as this becomes the best avenue to establish their seniority in that space. Every exhibitor will pull out their best guns.

Important to note, grouping the businesses fosters Business to Business (B2B) interfaces.

“There are partnerships that are birthed. Also lessons learned. As I tell people always, every day is an opportunity to make a first time impression in these kinds of exhibitions. Therefore looking out for opportunities to learn is in the best interest for all,” Mr Birungi emphasizes.

The other strategies are: incentives such as discounts, prizes and souvenirs are an added advantage.

Sales

“Having rubbed shoulders with a body that has annually organised these kinds of shows for nearly three decades, records show many of the sales are made way after the trade fair. A week, a month and more after the trade fair. There are testimonials from a number of companies that have grown through these fairs,” he says.

This does not come easy. The exhibitor has got to fight against effects of the law of diminishing intent where the moment ones leaves the stall, they begin to forget.

To remedy this, Mr Muzamil Twesigye says, he keeps a book of contacts for all that walk in and all the businesses they interact with.



“We know that the person in the next door stall is a potential customer as well. Therefore, reach them with a book of records and ensure we get in touch after the trade fair. Some of those that expressed interest end up purchasing,” he says.

Additionally, it is very important that beyond brochures and flyers to hand to customers, the exhibitors package some gift hampers that will remain a reminder to these exhibitors.