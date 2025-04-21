Human edge in AI driven world 

The Fifth Industrial Revolution is reshaping industries, automating tasks, and redefining leadership. With generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) providing instant answers that were once exclusive to leaders, the question arises—where does emotional intelligence fit in this new reality?

According to Very Well Mind, emotional intelligence (EQ or EI) is the ability to perceive, interpret, control, evaluate, and use emotions to communicate and relate effectively. While AI can streamline processes and provide quick solutions, effective leadership requires more than just information; it demands emotional intelligence.

Limits of AI in leadership

Ms Shamim Walusimbi, a human resource practitioner, emphasizes that emotional intelligence goes beyond what any AI tool can offer.

“It is beyond the information that we are going to get from different AI tools. While AI can generate answers, leaders must predict human reactions and engage meaningfully. AI simplifies tasks, but leaders need subject-matter awareness to leverage it effectively,” she explains.

Understanding team dynamics is key. Walusimbi suggests leaders gather insights through surveys and one-on-one interactions.

“Sometimes, you are dealing with executives who aren’t within reach. Leveraging their networks helps in understanding them better. When people see that you recognise their pain and pleasure points, they see you as an emotionally intelligent leader,” Walusimbi says.

AI may provide data, but only emotionally intelligent leaders can translate it into a strategic vision that resonates with teams. A machine can suggest solutions, but inspiring action requires human connection.

AI as an enabler, not a replacement

Michael Niyitegeka, executive director of Refactory, highlights that AI has limitations.

“Leaders must recognise that AI can only provide results to a certain extent. To lead effectively, they need a strong grasp of digital tools.” Leaders must integrate AI knowledge with human judgment, ensuring decisions are not solely algorithm-driven.

As AI reshapes education and work, higher-level reasoning becomes a key differentiator. PHOTO/FILE

Despite AI’s capabilities, fears of job displacement persist. Joel Muhumuza, the chief executive of FlyHub, a Stanbic tech subsidiary, underscores the importance of addressing these concerns.

“Employees fear being replaced. Leaders must guide their teams through AI adoption, particularly non-tech-savvy employees.”

Change induces anxiety, and AI-driven transformation is no exception. Muhumuza draws parallels with mobile money adoption in East Africa versus the use of credit and debit cards in developed economies.

“If these technologies swapped regions, adoption wouldn’t be seamless. Strong leadership is crucial for helping teams understand and embrace new technology.”

Role of emotional intelligence in AI integration

Muhumuza also warns against attributing management decisions to AI.

“A machine can never be held accountable. Leaders must understand that technology exists to enhance productivity, not hinder it. Fear-based tech implementation results in underutilised technology and decreased efficiency.” Leaders must ensure that AI empowers rather than intimidates their teams.

While strengthening their emotional intelligence, leaders should also harness AI for a competitive advantage. AI offers diverse perspectives, akin to consulting a team of experts.

“No single AI tool excels in every area. Some specialise in finance, while others handle document analysis. Exposure to different tools is vital,” advises Niyitegeka.

Emotional intelligence in hiring and team dynamics

AI has also revolutionised recruitment, enabling candidates to craft optimised resumes with the right keywords. However, Muhumuza cautions that cultural fit is as critical as technical skill.

“AI can enhance resumes, but performance depends on alignment with an organisation’s culture. Emotionally intelligent managers prioritise candidates who fit within the system over those who are highly skilled but rigid in mindset.”

Hiring emotionally intelligent leaders is equally important. Technical expertise alone does not make a great leader—understanding human dynamics does. The ability to nurture and guide people is what sets strong leaders apart.

Emotional intelligence and higher-level reasoning

As AI reshapes education and work, higher-level reasoning becomes a key differentiator. Exam questions and workplace challenges must push individuals to think critically rather than rely on AI-generated responses.

Niyitegeka stresses the need for intentional learning.

“AI and its counterparts are just tools. People shouldn’t perceive them as superior because humans created them. Relying entirely on AI is unwise—deliberate skill development is crucial,” he adds.

“The intelligence of these tools depends on how much time we spend on them. If you’re on Snapchat and TikTok for eight hours a day, they are becoming more intelligent than you. The question is, are you enriching yourself to provide quality input when needed?”

In the AI era, emotional intelligence is a game-changer. Leaders who fail to cultivate it risk becoming dispensable. The future belongs to those who not only understand AI’s potential but also master the human side of leadership.