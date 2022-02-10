If they don’t hire you, create your path, says makeup artist

Charlotte Tatiana Kwagala applies makeup on a walk-in client in her beauty parlour at Kalungi Commercial Plaza in Kampala. PHOTOS | GEORGE KATONGOLE

By  George Katongole

What you need to know:

  • Charlotte Tatiana Kwagala followed her pasion into the fashion world after failing to land jobs in line with her training in IT. Kwagala founded her business to bring her favourite cosmetic and skincare brands in one place. She curates collections in her Kampala parlour and online platforms.

Charlotte Tatiana Kwagala took an unconventional route after graduating from university. After graduating with a bachelors’ in business computing and following it up with a post-graduate diploma in project planning, Kwagala says the job market was not offering careers that resonated with what she wanted to be. She packed her bag and set off to explore the world in the beauty of women.

