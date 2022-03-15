Prime

Interest rates are still high - Absa bank boss

Mr Mumba Kalifungwa , Absa Bank managing director. Photo / Courtesy

By  MARTIN LUTHER OKETCH

  • Economic recovery in Uganda was evident during the first half of FY 2021/22. Similarly, indicators of economic activity reflected growth in the economy and a renewed confidence in business conditions. In this interview, the managing director of Absa Bank Mr Mumba Kalifungwa spells out their view on Uganda’s economic recovery.

The pandemic adversely affected the economy especially Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs), some of which were unable to withstand the shock. SMEs, especially those in the tourism and hospitality sector, have perhaps been the most affected by the local and global interventions put in place to control the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic.

