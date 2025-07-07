Is East Africa ready for regional energy trade?

For Mary, a mother of three in a small Ugandan village, electricity is not just a luxury—it is the difference between her children doing homework by candlelight or by light bulbs.

It means her small business can stay open longer, and her family can catch the evening news without squinting. But reliable power? That is still playing hard to get for millions across East Africa, which the World Resources Institute puts at an estimated 182 million.

Now, 13 Eastern African nations—including Uganda—are chasing something that could change all that: a regional power trade network promising to revolutionise how the region lights up its homes and industries.

The idea sounds straightforward—countries with extra electric power sell to neighbours running low.

But behind this simple concept lurks a tangle of political wrangling, infrastructure puzzles, and regulatory gymnastics.

At its heart, this power pool aims to turn energy from a solo gig into a regional orchestra. Instead of each country humming its tune, they can harmonise resources, slice costs, and pump up energy security.

Uganda’s hydropower, Kenya’s geothermal, Tanzania’s natural gas—all playing together in one electrifying symphony.

Uganda’s current capacity hits 2,048 MW, with peak demand hovering at around 1,160 MW, according to the Energy Ministry.

But “consumption is rising, and generation is not keeping pace. After Karuma Dam’s 600 MW, we should have followed up with another big plant within a couple of years. Now, we are fast-tracking independent power producers to jump in with solar and other sources,” according to Ruth Nankabirwa, the Energy Minister.

She is bullish on the Ayago hydropower project, expecting 840 MW to come online soon.

“We are juggling the twin acts of keeping current infrastructure humming and building new stuff—because everyone wants power,” she adds.

Despite soaring demand, Uganda still has some excess electricity, prime for sharing through regional trade.

The Eastern Africa Power Pool (EAPP) is the secret sauce here, letting countries trade power across borders, picking the cheapest and cleanest sources first, something that sparks healthy competition, driving prices down while keeping the lights on.

According to data from the Electricity Regulatory Authority (ERA), 65 percent of the 13 EAPP countries are connected, with Uganda’s grid chatting smoothly with Kenya and Rwanda.

Kenya’s network stretches to Ethiopia, Sudan, and Egypt, weaving a tight energy web. Meanwhile, Tanzania, South Sudan, and the Democratic Republic of Congo are still getting their wires crossed, with studies underway to get them plugged in.

Deals are on the table, and roads are being built to export more power to the DRC.

Even without direct connections, Uganda is flexing as a regional power hub—sending 60 MW to Kenya, 80 MW to Rwanda, and 35 MW to Tanzania, plus smaller trades with Rwanda and DRC.

“This energy trade isn’t just an economic priority—it’s diplomacy in action, a peace and prosperity booster,” says Nankabirwa.

The plan? Connect more dots with South Sudan, Tanzania, and DRC in the next five years.

Once the power pool fully fires up, it is expected to expand the market by bundling all members’ installed capacities—making it a powerhouse that attracts bigger investments.

The expectation is for it to boost energy security by mixing solar, hydro, geothermal, and wind, letting countries cover each other when the grid hiccups.

Reserve margins get a boost, too—think of it as a safety net between supply and demand.

Most excitingly, competition heats up. Power sellers declare their offerings a day ahead, buyers bid, and the market sets a price that rewards efficiency and low costs, something that means more affordable electricity for all, and a power pool that doesn’t just hum but sings.

For Mary and millions like her, this is not just about flipping a switch—it is about flipping the script on opportunity, growth, and a brighter, better-lit future across East Africa.

From 138,816 MWh in 2015, Uganda’s electricity exports surged to 493,163 MWh by 2024—a robust 28 percent annual growth rate. However, revenue has not kept up, rising from $24 million to $45 million.

The reason? Cheaper competition, according to the ERA. Ethiopia and Tanzania offer lower-cost electricity to shared markets, tightening the race.

Uganda’s exports primarily flow to Kenya, Rwanda, Tanzania, South Sudan, and the DRC. But many of these trades rely on lower-voltage lines with limited capacity.

That is because there is still no unified infrastructure to support large-scale cross-border trade under the regional power pool, notes Catherine Nansubuga, an energy and infrastructure consultant and lecturer at Cavendish University.

The EAPP was created in 2005 and legally backed by COMESA in 2006. Yet nearly two decades later, not a single watt has been formally traded under its framework.

The gridlock

But things like high‑voltage lines—the six‑lane highways of electricity trade—do not come cheap.

Uganda's current web of interconnectors is too little to satisfy rising regional appetites: Kenya wants 200 MW, Rwanda hopes to jump from 40 MW to 100 MW, yet Uganda can only wheel about 170 MW

“Interventions are underway. But the financial strain of building new interconnections could stall progress,” cautions Engineer Daniel Okello Emmanuel, head of grid development at Uganda Electricity Transmission Company Limited (UETCL).

Inside each country, the story is no less bumpy. Transmission networks resemble patchy back roads: decent in spots, potholes elsewhere.

“There has been progress—Karuma, Bujagali–Juba, Isinya–Singida—but far more is needed,” notes Catherine Nansubuga, an infrastructure scholar and law lecturer at Cavendish University.

Congestion is the daily snarl. “For Rwanda, grid traffic limits us to exporting just 40 MW, even though demand is higher,” Okello notes. “The real challenge is expanding the national grid to serve both Ugandans and the region.”

Uganda is hustling to widen those lanes. A second transformer at Mbarara will add 250 MW of capacity, while the new Bujagali–Tororo 220 kV line and the upcoming 400 kV from Karuma to Tororo, links which are expected to unclog the route to Kenya.

Plus, ambitious 1,000 MW, 400 kV interconnectors to South Sudan and Tanzania are penciled in for the next five years.

Ambition, however, needs deep pockets. Without sustained funding, these grid upgrades risk stalling, leaving Uganda’s power stuck in the world’s most expensive power traffic jam.

Financing models

Public-Private Partnerships (PPPs) are gaining ground in Uganda—not just as financing tools, but also as strategic levers to accelerate infrastructure delivery while sharing risks between government and private investors.

For legal expert Aisha Naiga Wamala, PPPs are essential for unlocking capital and fast-tracking energy projects. “They get things moving faster and smarter,” she says—and the results are already on the grid.

Independent Power Producers (IPPs) now supply nearly 60 percent of Uganda’s generation capacity, operating under long-term agreements to feed the national grid.

Bujagali Energy Limited runs the 250 MW Bujagali hydropower plant—one of sub-Saharan Africa’s largest privately financed energy projects. Electro-Maxx, the first indigenous African IPP, developed the 50 MW Tororo thermal plant. Serengeti Energy’s Nyamwamba II project powers over 160,000 households.

Mr Ezra Kevin Musoke, a technician checks one of the machines at Nalubaale power station in Jinja. PHOTO/MICHAEL KAKUMIRIZI

Meanwhile, smaller IPPs are scaling up solar, bagasse, and other renewables, pushing the grid toward a cleaner, more resilient future.

But financing transmission infrastructure remains tough. Getting electricity from a plant to plug requires costly high-voltage lines.

This is where development financiers like GIZ and the African Development Bank step in—not just with concessional loans, but with technical know-how to help make projects “bankable.”

GIZ’s GetTransform initiative, for instance, raises project standards to attract global capital.

To complement large public projects like Karuma and Ayago, the government still promotes IPPs.

“If done right, with strong political alignment, these partnerships can fix many systemic energy issues,” says David Otieno, head of energy and climate at GIZ Uganda.

But he adds a caveat: “Developers and countries must agree on viable repayment mechanisms first.”

And wildly different regulatory rulebooks are becoming a hinderance.

Wired apart

Uganda, Kenya, and Ethiopia have already split their electricity business into three parts—one company makes the power, another moves it through high‑voltage lines, and a third sells it to homes and factories.

Rwanda and Tanzania, meanwhile, still keep everything inside one big utility. Hard to stay in rhythm.

Energy experts like Nansubuga know that the region can move forward in three ways: Business as Usual where each country looks after itself – a little power crosses borders, but not much, which is today’s reality.

Then a shallow integration where countries use the lines they already have (or are just finishing) to trade a bit more power –gains here are real but modest, and the grid still looks like a patchwork quilt.

And the third one, which is the tight integration, where members build new, top‑class interconnectors, harmonise rules, and trade large volumes of electricity. This is the “grand prize.”

A 2020 study crunched the math: shallow integration could add about $7.6 billion in benefits; tight integration could bring $18.6 billion, plus cleaner energy and lower carbon emissions.

One of the electricity substations. PHOTO/MICHAEL KAKUMIRIZI

The ERA is trying to speed things up. It now allows power plants to sell directly to customers over the border instead of routing everything through Uganda’s grid company, UETCL.

“Opening the market this way shows us where the network and rules still need work,” says ERA’s legal boss, Harold Obiga.

ERA’s main juggling act is to keep Uganda’s lights on at home while getting ready for bigger regional trade. That means smart spending and lots of planning.

Uganda is also teaming up with its neighbours. Feasibility studies for new lines to South Sudan and Tanzania are done, and an African Development Bank‑backed link (the Uganda‑Orio project) is lining up funding.

But wires alone won’t do it. Countries also have to trust each other by sharing data, following the same rules, and aiming for the same goal of turning extra megawatts into shared prosperity.

The road ahead

Engineer Ziria Tibalwa Waako, the chief executive officer of ERA, and acting chairperson of the Independent Regulatory Board (IRB), acknowledges that “the EAPP has not taken off, but the electrons are already flowing in bilateral trade agreements.”

She explains, “Where is the system for market operation residing? Addis, Ethiopia, at the Secretariat. Are we ready as IRB? The answer is yes, because we were launched by the Council of Ministers in April, and thanks to the AfDB, everything is in place—including amendment of laws in Uganda to recognize IRB as a diplomatic institution.”

Waako notes the challenge lies in regulatory harmonisation: “The World Bank has funded a study showing we are at different levels of regulatory expertise. The EAC is in green—excellent—while others are in yellow, good or satisfactory. Almost all countries pass the satisfactory level.”

On regional cooperation, she adds, “Issues of regional power trade are determined by consensus. You all have to agree, otherwise you kill the spirit. We already have the market platform ready, tariff laws monitored, and infrastructure to start with.”

She acknowledges minimal interconnections exist and that “the equipment for the market operator and system operator, which will reside at the Secretariat, is already in place.”

The remaining hurdle is the market operator’s location “We have the market operator equipment, but want to compete democratically. The 13 countries have competed to host it, and in August, the Council of Ministers will decide,” Waako says.