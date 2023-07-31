Is that online job advert a scam?

Searching for a job in Uganda can be a tedious process considering the high levels of unemployment especially among the youth. In the past years, it was even worse as the job seeker had to go from office to office delivering application letters or reading newspapers to know which opportunities were available.

This has changed with the penetration of internet and the use of web to advertise jobs. With a click, one is able to access hundreds of job opportunities that are advertised on several available job portals, social media sites like LinkedIn, Facebook, and twitter among others.

While the web has made job hunting more relaxed, it also presents a number of challenges like fraudsters in form of job scams preying on desperate job seekers, data theft and misuse as well as insecurity.

Racheal Tusiime, a public relations professional says she almost became a victim of a well-planned job scam that she found on one of the job portals- JobsKazi.

“The advertised job was from UNDP for PR assistant. Considering my experience, I felt it would be a good opportunity for me as I had all the qualifications and experience that had been listed. I immediately filled the form with all my details as requested and sent it out. A week later, I received an email from a person named Mary Smith who claimed to be the Human Resource Manager for UNDP. The email requested that I send some more specific information before end of day,” Tusiime s narrates.

Tusiime says she was too excited to question any of the requests and immediately sent the requested documents including copies of her passport and national ID.

“Later, I received another email from the other person telling me that I had been selected but needed to send my latest psychometric (International Dynamic Psychometric Exponential Logical Objective Mean Score (IDPELOMS) Score and was directed to an international company and the email suggested doing the test from Cendrov Associates Inc. Kturifravmfm Centre International, I checked the provider online and was told the test would cost around $280 (equivalent to at least Shs1,000,000) , that’s when I realised it was actually a scam.

I forwarded the advert to a friend who works at UNDP and he confirmed that there was no such job opening,” Tusiime narrates.

Alon Musoke wasn’t as lucky. He says he paid Shs200,000 to a third party the company that promised to help him process a certificate of good conduct as one requirement to get a job in an oil company.

“I saw an advert on LinkedIn and applied. Within two days, I received an email that said I qualified for the job but needed to present a certificate of good conduct to the recruiter before I could be considered. The email suggested a particular individual who could help in processing it. I was requested for Shs200,000 for the test. At the time, I had spent a full year at home and was desperate, I asked my uncle to send me the money which I sent to them, I did not receive any certificate and was blocked after that. The advert was also removed from LinkedIn,” he said.

According to Moses Mugisha, a career consultant, being asked for money at any level of the recruitment process should be an immediate red flag.

“No legitimate company will ask you for money to be able to recruit you. In most cases where you have to give in money, let it be for a test or a recruitment fee, it should immediately tell you that those are scammers,” Mugisha says.

Unsolicited job offers

Mugisha further urges job seekers to be conscious when receiving unsolicited job offers, especially those that arrive out of the blue via email or social media messages.

Legitimate companies usually advertise job openings through official channels or well-known job portals. If a job offer seems too good to be true or appears suspicious, it is advisable to exercise caution and verify its authenticity before proceeding.

“Scammers often use certain tactics and warning signs that can help you identify potential job scams. Beware of job postings with poor grammar, spelling errors, or an unprofessional appearance. Legitimate employers usually have a professional image and pay attention to detail. Additionally, be cautious of job offers that promise excessively high salaries or require payment for job applications, training materials, or other fees,” he added.

Research

Dorothy Nabukela, a recruitment agent, says it is important to do some research on the company.

“Before applying for a job online, conduct thorough research on the company. Legitimate employers will have an online presence, including a website and social media profiles. Verify their contact details, physical address, and check for reviews or testimonials from previous employees. If you can’t find any information or the details seem dubious, it’s a red flag that the job posting may be a scam,” says Nabukela.

Never share personal or financial information

Nabukela further notes that legitimate employers will not ask for your personal or financial information upfront in the initial stages of the application process.

“Avoid sharing sensitive details such as your bank account number, social security number, or copies of your identification documents unless you are certain about the legitimacy of the employer and their recruitment process. Scammers can use this information for identity theft or financial fraud,” she says.

Trust your instincts

If something feels off or raises suspicion during your interactions with a potential employer, trust your instincts. Scammers often use pressure tactics or create a sense of urgency to manipulate job seekers. Legitimate employers will give you time to make informed decisions and will not rush you into providing personal information or accepting job offers without due diligence.

Report suspicious activities

If you encounter a job scam or suspect fraudulent activity, report it to the appropriate authorities. Contact the local law enforcement agency, the Uganda Communications Commission (UCC), or other relevant organisations that deal with cybercrime and fraud. By reporting scams, you can help protect other job seekers from falling victim to similar schemes.